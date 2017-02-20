 
Industry News





Cross-border online retail sales increasing globally, says new yStats.com report

A new report published by Hamburg-based E-Commerce and online payments research firm yStats.com, "Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017" reveals that online shoppers are increasingly comfortable with making purchases outside national borders.
 
 
Infographic: Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017
Infographic: Global Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Motivated by the diversity of offerings and price advantage, over half of online buyers worldwide already make purchases across country borders, according to various surveys cited in the yStats.com report. The deterrents to the practice are concern about delivery time, shipping costs, and product quality, though online merchants are striving to combat those concerns. For example, many shoppers reported that a recent cross-border purchase offered free delivery.

Though myriad merchants are involved in cross-border online retail, two-thirds of online shoppers made their international purchases last year from one of the following dominant marketplaces: Amazon, eBay, AliExpress or Alibaba, making the USA and China the top two destinations for cross-border purchases. The yStats.com publication also reflects that the products in greatest demand in cross-border online purchases are clothing, electronic items, books and entertainment media.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017010...

Press Contact:
yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG
Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50
Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51
E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com
Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
Source:yStats.com
Email:***@ystats.com Email Verified
