 
News By Tag
* Emba
* Executive Mba
* Healthcare EMBA
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Kent
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Kent State College of Business Administration to Host Executive MBA Experience Day

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Emba
* Executive Mba
* Healthcare EMBA

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Kent - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Events

KENT, Ohio - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Kent State College of Business Administration will host Executive MBA Experience Day on Saturday, April 8 in the Business Administration Building on the Kent campus.

The event is an opportunity for those interested in pursuing an Executive MBA for Healthcare Professionals or a Corporate Executive MBA to learn more about the programs from faculty, staff, alumni and current students. Beginning at 11 a.m., an informational presentation will be given by EMBA Program Director Laurie Walker, a program alumnus and faculty member. Attendees will have the opportunity to have lunch with current students followed by an EMBA class beginning at 1 p.m.

"This event is a great opportunity for anyone considering an EMBA to get a sense of program requirements, typical class experience and faculty/student interaction within the Executive program at Kent State University," Walker said.

Ranked as a top-tier program by CEO Magazine, Kent State University's Executive MBA program is designed for working professionals. The program provides an opportunity for corporate professionals to engage with other seasoned professionals to gain advanced leadership skills, practical insights and vital hands-on training.

The Healthcare MBA Program at Kent State University is designed to prepare those working in the healthcare industry for increased responsibility through the development of sound strategic thinking, analytical decision-making, teamwork and vital hands-on training.

In addition to Executive MBA Experience Day, the College of Business Administration is offering several information sessions for both the EMBA for Healthcare Professionals and the Corporate EMBA. To register for an EMBA in Healthcare event, visit http://www.kent.edu/business/healthcare-emba-information-.... To register for a Corporate EMBA session, visit https://www.kent.edu/business/emba-corporate/corporate-emba-information-sessions.

###

Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.

The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.

The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants), ranked Top-Tier for Executive Education in North America by CEO Magazine and ranked by the SEF (Sales Education Foundation) for Professional Sales Education.

The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.

Media Contacts:

Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, cell: (330) 221-0637, work: (330) 672-1279, jbowen1@kent.edu

Media Contact
Joni Bowen
3306721279
***@kent.edu
End
Source:Kent State College of Business Administration
Email:***@kent.edu Email Verified
Tags:Emba, Executive Mba, Healthcare EMBA
Industry:Business
Location:Kent - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kent State University - College of Business News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share