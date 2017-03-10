News By Tag
Kent State College of Business Administration to Host Executive MBA Experience Day
The event is an opportunity for those interested in pursuing an Executive MBA for Healthcare Professionals or a Corporate Executive MBA to learn more about the programs from faculty, staff, alumni and current students. Beginning at 11 a.m., an informational presentation will be given by EMBA Program Director Laurie Walker, a program alumnus and faculty member. Attendees will have the opportunity to have lunch with current students followed by an EMBA class beginning at 1 p.m.
"This event is a great opportunity for anyone considering an EMBA to get a sense of program requirements, typical class experience and faculty/student interaction within the Executive program at Kent State University,"
Ranked as a top-tier program by CEO Magazine, Kent State University's Executive MBA program is designed for working professionals. The program provides an opportunity for corporate professionals to engage with other seasoned professionals to gain advanced leadership skills, practical insights and vital hands-on training.
The Healthcare MBA Program at Kent State University is designed to prepare those working in the healthcare industry for increased responsibility through the development of sound strategic thinking, analytical decision-making, teamwork and vital hands-on training.
In addition to Executive MBA Experience Day, the College of Business Administration is offering several information sessions for both the EMBA for Healthcare Professionals and the Corporate EMBA. To register for an EMBA in Healthcare event, visit http://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, ranked as a Best Business College by U.S. News and World Report, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
