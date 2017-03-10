News By Tag
ACEC Presents NTH with Two Awards at the Engineering & Surveying Excellence Gala
Local Firm Receives Engineering Honorable Conceptor and Merit Awards for Local Projects
The Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge Fishing Pier was part of a plan developed by legislators in 2000 to protect 48 miles of shoreline on the Detroit River. The original design was created and bid but, due to the significant underwater construction requirements, the bids came in substantially above budget. NTH was recognized with the ACEC Merit Award for their work in re-engineering the project plans to eliminate divers and extensive underwater construction efforts, and develop a design that was easier to build and able meet schedule restrictions. Overall, NTH's design reduced construction costs by $1 million without compromising the original design intent.
The Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drain (OMID) project continues to receive accolades, after first garnering the 2016 Trenchless Technology Project of the Year award. OMID, a large diameter sewer system that serves over 800,000 residents of Southeastern Michigan, has experienced several catastrophic collapses over the years. NTH inspected the sewer system and then led a team of engineering firms in developing an approach for rehabilitation of the system. NTH was given the Engineering Honorable Conceptor Award because this project prolonged the service life of a critical piece of infrastructure, prevented future possible collapses, and saved $23 million in annual sewerage treatment costs and $10 million in construction costs. This project has won a National Grand Conceptor Award in the ACEC National Awards program.
"Both of these projects are representative of the ingenuity and expertise our teams deliver to every client, every day," said Keith M. Swaffar, P.E., NTH Executive Chairman. "We are honored to have two of our projects recognized by ACEC, especially in light of the other impressive submissions by our peers. We wish to congratulate the other winners on their significant contributions to our industry as well."
