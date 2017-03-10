 
ACEC Presents NTH with Two Awards at the Engineering & Surveying Excellence Gala

Local Firm Receives Engineering Honorable Conceptor and Merit Awards for Local Projects
 
 
J. Edberg, K. Graboske, S. Lockhart, P. Sanzica, H Price, E. Bantios, K. Swaffar
J. Edberg, K. Graboske, S. Lockhart, P. Sanzica, H Price, E. Bantios, K. Swaffar
 
NORTHVILLE, Mich. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- NTH Consultants, Ltd. (NTH) (www.nthconsultants.com) today announced the company received an ACEC Engineering Honorable Conceptor Award, as well as being selected as second runner-up for the Eminent Conceptor Award, for their work on the rehabilitation of the Oakland Macomb Interceptor Drain (OMID) sanitary sewer system. NTH was also presented with a Merit Award for re-engineering the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge Fishing Pier. Both awards were presented at the 2017 American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan (ACEC-MI) Engineering and Surveying Excellence Awards on March 11, 2017.

The Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge Fishing Pier was part of a plan developed by legislators in 2000 to protect 48 miles of shoreline on the Detroit River. The original design was created and bid but, due to the significant underwater construction requirements, the bids came in substantially above budget. NTH was recognized with the ACEC Merit Award for their work in re-engineering the project plans to eliminate divers and extensive underwater construction efforts, and develop a design that was easier to build and able meet schedule restrictions. Overall, NTH's design reduced construction costs by $1 million without compromising the original design intent.

The Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drain (OMID) project continues to receive accolades, after first garnering the 2016 Trenchless Technology Project of the Year award. OMID, a large diameter sewer system that serves over 800,000 residents of Southeastern Michigan, has experienced several catastrophic collapses over the years. NTH inspected the sewer system and then led a team of engineering firms in developing an approach for rehabilitation of the system. NTH was given the Engineering Honorable Conceptor Award because this project prolonged the service life of a critical piece of infrastructure, prevented future possible collapses, and saved $23 million in annual sewerage treatment costs and $10 million in construction costs. This project has won a National Grand Conceptor Award in the ACEC National Awards program.

"Both of these projects are representative of the ingenuity and expertise our teams deliver to every client, every day," said Keith M. Swaffar, P.E., NTH Executive Chairman. "We are honored to have two of our projects recognized by ACEC, especially in light of the other impressive submissions by our peers. We wish to congratulate the other winners on their significant contributions to our industry as well."

About NTH Consultants, Ltd.

NTH Consultants, Ltd (http://www.nthconsultants.com/) (NTH) is a nationally recognized engineering firm specializing in Geotechnical, Underground, Environmental, and Facilities Engineering. With industry-leading specialists in the Energy, Water Resources, Infrastructure and Redevelopment markets, NTH helps clients achieve their immediate and long-term goals. Since 1968, NTH has been confronted with some of the most challenging and complex issues facing our environment today and provides innovative and creative approaches for each project it undertakes. NTH is constantly exploring new technologies and solutions that are safe, well-developed, and cost effective for its clients. NTH is headquartered in Northville, MI and serves its diverse client base from five offices throughout Michigan and Ohio.

Media Contact
Lisa Dilg
2486622031
ldilg@nthconsultants.com
Source:NTH Consultants, Ltd.
Email:***@nthconsultants.com Email Verified
Tags:Engineering, Awards, ACEC
Industry:Engineering
Location:Northville - Michigan - United States
