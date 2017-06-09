Jerome Neyer Receives ESD Horace H. Rackham Humanitarian Award

NTH Founder Accepts Engineering Society of Detroit's Highest Honor

-- NTH Consultants, Ltd. (http://www.nthconsultants.com)today announced that one of its founders, Jerome (Jerry) Neyer, PE, FESD (retired), will be awarded the Horace H. Rackham Humanitarian Award at the ESD Annual Dinner on June 21, 2017. The ESD Annual Dinner is a traditional event to honor the best, brightest and most diverse group of engineering, design and construction professionals in our region. Those honored have made significant contributions to the professions and region. They all share the qualities of commitment, dedication and critical thinking and serve as role models to those around them.The Horace H. Rackham Humanitarian Award being given to Mr. Neyer is ESD's highest honor. It is awarded for outstanding humanitarian achievements as exemplified by meritorious technical accomplishments for the benefit of mankind or by recognition on either a local, national or international level for extraordinary achievements in civic, business, public-spirited or humanitarian endeavors. Mr. Neyer was nominated for the award by a committee of his peers, in recognition for exemplary service and contributions to The Engineering Society of Detroit and outstanding achievements within our community and industry.Mr. Neyer is a professional engineer with more than 50 years of experience in various civil disciplines. In 1968, Mr. Neyer, along with Hugo Halpert and later Benedict Tiseo and Kal Hindo, founded NTH Consultants, a firm that is now nationally recognized as a leader in environmental services, facilities, and geotechnical engineering.Also active in professional organizations, Mr. Neyer has served as president of the Southeastern Michigan Branch of ASCE, president of the Consulting Engineers Council of Michigan, and president of ASFE – Professional Firms Practicing in the Geosciences. He also served a one-year term as president of the Engineering Society of Detroit. Mr. Neyer has been a member of the Engineering Society of Detroit for 50 years and he has been mentoring students participating in the ESD Future City competition for the past nine years.In addition to his engineering and professional activities, Mr. Neyer has been active in a number of civic and charitable organizations. He has served on the board of the Farmington Hills YMCA, as a Trustee of Lighthouse of Oakland County, the Engineering Advisory Board for the University of Detroit Mercy and as Chairman of the Farmington Hills Building Authority.Mr. Neyer received a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Detroit that now offers a yearly scholarship in his name.NTH Consultants, Ltd. (NTH) is a nationally recognized engineering firm specializing in Geotechnical, Environmental, and Facilities Engineering. With industry-leading specialists in the Energy, Water Resources, Infrastructure and Redevelopment markets, NTH helps clients achieve their immediate and long-term goals. Since 1968, NTH has been confronted with some of the most challenging and complex issues facing our environment today and provides innovative and creative approaches for each project it undertakes. NTH is constantly exploring new technologies and solutions that are safe, well-developed, and cost effective for its clients. NTH is headquartered in Northville, MI and serves its diverse client base from five offices throughout Michigan and Ohio.