 
News By Tag
* Business
* Technology
* Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mesa
  Arizona
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110

World Class Economic Development Organization Selects ETW as Performance Management Solution

Greater Phoenix Economic Council will use Execute to Win as a foundation for performance management and optimization
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Business
* Technology
* Management

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Mesa - Arizona - US

MESA, Ariz. - March 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Nationally-recognized leader in business and economic development efforts, the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) has selected Execute to Win (ETW) as a solution for performance management and strategy development, alignment and execution. ETW will provide a foundation for GPEC to effectively track and measure the goals and outcomes from yearly action plans, enhance internal collaborative communication efforts and focus on metric-driven performance improvement.

The rollout of ETW to GPEC staff includes the introduction of best practices for use and application of the ETW Management Operating System (MOS), and refinement and optimization of the use of the platform to maximize ROI.

"The use of ETW for the entire GPEC team will allow us to collectively keep track of our metrics and progress throughout the year, and provide cross-department exposure to the various bodies of work being undertaken," said Chris Camacho, president and CEO of the GPEC. "ETW provides a comprehensive platform to enhance the level of service we provide our stakeholders and partners on behalf of the Greater Phoenix region."

"Building out a strong management operating system is critical to organizational excellence," stated ETW CEO Lee Benson. "GPEC is known for their core metrics, which makes them a terrific partner for using ETW."

About ETW

ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com.

About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)

A true public-private partnership, GPEC is the regional economic development organization for Greater Phoenix. Working with its 23 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors, GPEC attracts quality businesses to this dynamic region. By creating a high-performance economy through capital investments and jobs, Greater Phoenix companies enjoy a business climate where they can compete and thrive in today's global economy. Since 1989, GPEC has worked to achieve an economically sound and sustainable region. For more information, visit www.gpec.org.

Contact
Celeste Suarez
Execute to Win
***@etw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@etw.com Email Verified
Tags:Business, Technology, Management
Industry:Business
Location:Mesa - Arizona - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Execute to Win News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share