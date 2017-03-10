News By Tag
World Class Economic Development Organization Selects ETW as Performance Management Solution
Greater Phoenix Economic Council will use Execute to Win as a foundation for performance management and optimization
The rollout of ETW to GPEC staff includes the introduction of best practices for use and application of the ETW Management Operating System (MOS), and refinement and optimization of the use of the platform to maximize ROI.
"The use of ETW for the entire GPEC team will allow us to collectively keep track of our metrics and progress throughout the year, and provide cross-department exposure to the various bodies of work being undertaken,"
"Building out a strong management operating system is critical to organizational excellence,"
About ETW
ETW provides a platform to track, evaluate and measure employee performance against the major objectives of the organization. Easily execute and translate long-term strategy into clear, actionable goals. With ETW you can effectively communicate the company's roadmap to success and engage everyone throughout the organization with that roadmap. Using ETW your organization can connect employees to strategy and culture to drive sustainable winning results. Learn more at www.etw.com.
About the Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC)
A true public-private partnership, GPEC is the regional economic development organization for Greater Phoenix. Working with its 23 member communities, Maricopa County and more than 170 private investors, GPEC attracts quality businesses to this dynamic region. By creating a high-performance economy through capital investments and jobs, Greater Phoenix companies enjoy a business climate where they can compete and thrive in today's global economy. Since 1989, GPEC has worked to achieve an economically sound and sustainable region. For more information, visit www.gpec.org.
Contact
Celeste Suarez
Execute to Win
***@etw.com
