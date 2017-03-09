News By Tag
Zack Academy Partners with Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. to Offer EHS Training
Based in Valhalla, New York, Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. offers accredited asbestos, mold, hazardous materials and OSHA construction training 30 miles outside of New York City. The company's next course, Mold Remediation Contractor - NY is scheduled for March 27th in Valhalla, NY.
"This partnership with Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. helps to further expand our our environmental health and safety training in New York. Thanks to Valhalla's proximity to New York City, millions of people in the metro area will have more EHS courses available. We look forward to a prosperous relationship,"
About Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc.:
Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. is a full service environmental and safety training company providing quality courses since 2000. Its catalog include EPA and NYS approved asbestos training, as well as NYS approved mold certification training.
About Zack Academy:
Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction;
