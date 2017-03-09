 
Zack Academy Partners with Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. to Offer EHS Training

 
 
Listed Under

Tags:
EHS training
Mold Training
Vocational Training

Industry:
Environment

Location:
Ft. Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Partnerships

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Zack Academy, a national provider of certification and training courses, announced today that it has partnered with Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. to expand its environmental health and safety training schedule.

Based in Valhalla, New York, Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. offers accredited asbestos, mold, hazardous materials and OSHA construction training 30 miles outside of New York City. The company's next course, Mold Remediation Contractor - NY is scheduled for March 27th in Valhalla, NY.

"This partnership with Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. helps to further expand our our environmental health and safety training in New York. Thanks to Valhalla's proximity to New York City, millions of people in the metro area will have more EHS courses available. We look forward to a prosperous relationship," said Zachary Rose, founder and CEO of Zack Academy.

About Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc.:

Environmental Management Solutions of NY, Inc. is a full service environmental and safety training company providing quality courses since 2000. Its catalog include EPA and NYS approved asbestos training, as well as NYS approved mold certification training.

About Zack Academy:

Zack Academy (http://www.ZackAcademy.com) is a leading online marketplace for career-oriented training and certification courses, offering classes and seminars across the United States in areas including software and programming training; construction; contractor licensing and renewal; lead, asbestos and mold certification; LEED exam prep; stormwater and water management; solar training; cleaning/restoration/water damage; business practices; analytics; and more. Zack Academy provides a one-stop shop for career and certification training in partnership with hundreds of local training companies across the United States.

Source:Zack Academy, Inc.
