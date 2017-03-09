News By Tag
Marketing for Blockchain: Long-Awaited Agency Promoting Projects Worldwide Has Finally Opened!
Technology of Today's World
Today the blockchain market is one of the fastest growing. In 2016, the aggregate amount of capital invested was $ 1.5 billion. Experts predict that by 2024 this market will reach $ 7.7 billion. At the same time, 15 % of the international banks and 14% of the leading financial institutions will be transferred fully to blockchain in 2017, according to the recent IBM report. In addition to the financial sector, it is expected that in the near future this technology will be extensively adopted in the field of consumer products, the Internet of Things, media and telecommunications.
"We deliberately have chosen this focus. In addition to many years of experience in this environment, we see an enormous potential for development of the blockchain technology and its global reach throughout the world in the near future. According to experts, a number of companies being engage with this technology will increase annually by an average of 47%. Based upon the market study results, we have found that there are almost no companies providing services similar to ours. AroundB is a well-timed project requested by the market," the agency CEO and founder Natalie Gavrilenko stated.
Pushing the Boundaries
The idea of creating AroundB emerged in the years since we organized conferences on blockchain technologies. Today, the agency team provides services in organization of all kinds of event for FinTech environment. It is engaged in development of communication strategies and conduction of PR campaigns of any complexity for projects dealing with the blockchain technology and operating on the Ethereum platform.
This year, the AroundB team plans to organize at least three FinTech conferences on different continents. "When organizing conferences, we choose countries where the blockchain technology is being actively implemented at the national level. In these markets, we see a huge demand for our services. We get requests from companies using the blockchain technology in various fields starting from banks and ending with the energy sector. Our task is to help these companies inform their target audiences of uniqueness and value of their activity by forming additional value for each of our customers," Natalie Gavrilenko shared the plans.
If you have some questions or cooperation offers, please contact us hello@aroundb.com.
