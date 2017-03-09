New England Safe Technicians Discover How to Crack Open a Locked Safe

Mancini Safe Company of Boston hosts a unique two-day safe penetration class for safe-cracking enthusiasts.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Company

* Boston

* Dedham Industry:

* Business Location:

* Boston - Massachusetts - US

Media Contact

Kimberly Montini

***@rslc.net Kimberly Montini

End

-- For the first time in over 20 years, Dave McOmie, one of the top safe-cracking experts in the US, is coming to Boston for a two-day seminar to teach safe technicians from New England and surrounding states how to penetrate a locked up safe on March 25-26. Dave McOmie's safe penetration workshops, or "Pen Parties", are in high-demand and are usually sold-out very quickly.The 59-year-old Boston company, Mancini Safe is co-hosting the seminar for safe-cracking enthusiasts along with 112-year-old Rolland Safe and Lock. Both Mancini and Rolland have a strong network of safe enthusiasts and put these workshops together because it expands their network and increases the skills within it. It is important to have the best technicians to service safes because time and precision is the key.Many of the safe crackers have been practicing the trade for their entire lives and have a passion for what they do. It's a tight-knit and unique community that looks out for one another. They don't get to see each other often, so these workshops provide them with a rare opportunity to network and learn from their peers.Zavin "Zee" Gazarian, a technician from Needham, Massachusetts says, "A bunch of safe crackers in one room is a powerful force. Most locksmiths keep their secrets to themselves but Dave shares his knowledge. My openings get faster and faster with what Dave shares.""Dave McOmie is the Steve Jobs of our industry. Innovative and dedicated to the challenge of safe opening, he does more than just showing others what to do. Recognizing that no two locked safes are alike, it is critical in his mind that the student walks away with as much theory on safe opening as they receive in the practice of safe opening. He is a true master of the art form," says Rick Rolland of Rolland Safe and Lock Company.About Rolland Safe and Lock Company, LLC.Rolland Safe & Lock Company is a designer, distributor, manufacturer, and service provider of security solutions on a global scale. Rolland is a family-owned and client-focused organization. Today with offices in Houston, Dallas, Boston and Mexico City, Rolland has been delivering security since 1905 at its original location in New Orleans.About Mancini Safe CompanyMancini Safe is a Rolland Company based in Boston. Family-owned and operated since 1958, Mancini sells, installs and services commercial and residential safes and vaults. Together with Rolland, Mancini is able to expand its security solutions offerings with door hardware, access control and video.Media Contact:Kimberly MontiniRollandkmontini@rslc.net214-85-6821