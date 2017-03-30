 
Rolland Announces Grand Opening of Houston Office March 30th

Century-old company, Rolland Safe & Lock Company, LLC. opens a new office in Houston offering security products and services including safes, door hardware, access control and video.
 
 
Rolland-President_Keith-McCuen
HOUSTON - March 3, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the 2016 Brennan Center for Justice crime report, Houston has the highest crime rate of the top five most populated cities in the U.S. Rolland Safe and Lock Company's primary goal is to thwart a crime before it occurs.

General Manager of Rolland Houston, David Randall says, "Twenty-one of the twenty-three years I have been with Rolland, a Houston office has been a goal. As big as Houston is, my wife, D'rinda, and I feel right at home; it's a country feel in a big city. We have been accepted with open arms from everyone we've met. We are very excited about the opportunities offered here in Houston and look forward to a long and prosperous stay!"

"A customer seems to gravitate to Rolland because of the customer service. They know we care.  We are very fortunate to have our offices located in New Orleans, Dallas, Boston, Mexico City and now Houston. We look forward to servicing the community in one of the largest markets in the United States," says Keith McCuen, President of Rolland Safe and Lock Company.

What: Grand Opening Soiree (Appetizers and Drinks to be served)

Where: 6125 W. Sam Houston Pkwy. N. Suite 403, Houstin, TX 77041

When: March 30, 2017 from 4:00-7:00 PM

About Rolland Safe and Lock Company, LLC.

Based in Dallas Texas, Rolland Safe & Lock Company is a designer, distributor, manufacturer, and service provider of security solutions on a global scale. Rolland is a family-owned and client-focused organization.  Rolland has been delivering security for since 1905 at the first location in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Visit http://rollandsafeandlock.com

Contact
Kimberly Montini
***@rslc.net
End
Source:
Email:***@rslc.net Email Verified
