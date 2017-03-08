News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
APEX Driving Events Brings 2017 Circuit Schools to Top New England Tracks with Pro Driver Training
APEX Driving Events Opens Registration for Circuit Schools, Making Stops at Famed Road Courses in New England and Beyond
APEX's 2017 Circuit Schools make stops at famed tracks including Lime Rock Park (Lakeville, CT), Watkins Glen International (Watkins Glen, NY), Palmer Motorsports Park (Palmer, MA), Thompson Speedway (Thompson, CT) and is expanding to the Virginia International Raceway (VIR) which has been widely regarded as one of the top racing circuits in the U.S. Annually, VIR hosts events for the top tiers of sports car racing in the US including Pirelli World Challenge and International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) Weather Tech Championship.
"APEX is fueled by a true passion for motorsports and it's very exciting to be back for another season," said APEX Driving Events Founder, Daniel Bloom. "In 2017, we are introducing new tracks and events for driving enthusiasts to learn the limits of their high-performance machines and improve as drivers by learning from our highly-accomplished racing professionals."
APEX's season kicks off Wednesday, May 3rd with its very first, High Performance Driving Day at Thompson Speedway. New to APEX for 2017, High Performance Driving Days are designed for car enthusiasts who want to experience their machine on the track but have limited or no previous track experience. Lead by APEX's team of veteran professionals, the one-day course covers the foundations of motorsport and provides four, 20-minute track sessions, post driving classroom debrief sessions and extensive performance analysis.
"We introduced High Performance Driving Days this season to provide the ideal middle ground between overcrowded, unstructured "track days," and the very structured, commitment-seeking racing schools commonly attended by motorsport lovers," said Bloom. "As a one-day beginners course, it's a nice intro into what we offer at APEX. It's also the perfect way to whet your appetite for our more rigorous Circuit School events."
APEX Driving Events sets itself apart by prioritizing its drivers' experiences above all else. Circuit Schools feature three different driver-centric curriculums:
APEX's 2017 Circuit School calendar features a total of 11 events with the season concluding on October 17th at Watkins Glen International. New for 2017, APEX is offering an advanced Data Review Program for P1 drivers (advanced) at select events. In addition to the individualized coaching sessions and limited driver counts on track at any one time, which come standard with the APEX experience, P1 drivers can now overlay individual driver performance to that of an APEX professional. This allows our coaches to offer an extremely focused, granular level of instruction and further analyze overall driver performance. Data coaching specifically includes a review of braking technique, corner turn-in points, corner speeds, vehicle placement on track and GPS review of their driving line.
For more information on APEX Driving Events, registration and schedule for the 2017 season, please visit: www.apexdrivingevents.com/
About APEX Driving Events:
APEX Driving Events was created out of a passion for motorsports. We motivate our clients to improve their abilities and ultimately become better drivers. APEX delivers a unique experience where driving enthusiasts benefit from our first-class academic curriculum and interactive, one-on-one professional instruction. Our goal is clear, provide APEX drivers access to the best road courses with coaching from our team of handpicked professionals. APEX gives drivers the option to drive their own car or rent a vehicle from the APEX Stable (https://www.apexdrivingevents.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse