Haymakers for Hope Presents "Belles of the Brawl V" at House of Blues Boston, October 5th, 2017
Charity Boxing "Fight Card" Features Cancer Survivors, Business Execs, Scientists and Surgeons who will be Stepping into the Ring for their First USA Boxing Sanctioned Fight
Sixteen bouts are scheduled featuring thirty-two brave women from Boston and the Greater Boston areas. This year's competitors will be competing in live USA Boxing sanctioned amateur matches throughout the night to help raise money for cancer research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and other cancer focused research and care facilities as well as survivorship initiatives. Haymakers for Hope has raised close to $7 million for cancer research and has trained more than 500 participants since launching in 2010.
"We believe that Haymakers has the potential to continue challenging participants to their limits, to scale its fundraising potential to millions annually and to catalyze real change," said Haymakers for Hope Co-Founder, Andrew Myerson. "Through Haymakers, we have found an unconventional way to link two seemingly uncorrelated things – boxing and the fight against cancer – and to transform them into a highly successful vehicle that has direct and indirect social impact."
Haymakers for Hope's mission is to empower men and women to knockout cancer by literally fighting for a cure. Haymakers gives participants the opportunity to fight back by providing four months of intensive training at local partnering gyms with the finale being live fight nights with thousands in attendance. Haymakers holds shows in Boston, New York City, and will be launching its first show in Denver, CO, in 2018. Haymakers for Hope "Belles of the Brawl" fights are sanctioned by USA Boxing and are scheduled for three, two-minute rounds.
General admission tickets are $85 (standing room only), VIP packages are available for $150 and box seating and sponsorship packages begin at $2,500. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit www.haymakersforhope.org. For sponsorship packages please reach out to Mark Avery: mark@haymakersforhope.org.
About Haymakers for Hope:
Haymakers for Hope is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, raising money for cancer research through high end, white collar charity boxing events. The concept is to give normal, everyday people the opportunity to fulfill a desire to see what they can do one time in the ring. We work to pair each person that signs up with an opponent who is of similar size, age, weight and skill level, put them through a four-month training program, and then organize a high-end gala event where the participants have their first official amateur boxing match in front of approximately 1,500-2,000 fans with all the funds raised going to support cancer research, awareness and survivorship.Founded in 2010 by Julie Anne Kelly and Andrew Myerson, Haymakers for Hope has helped raise close to $7 million for cancer research. For more information, visit us at www.haymakersforhope.org, friend us at www.facebook.com/
About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute:
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
