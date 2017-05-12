News By Tag
Kane's Handcrafted Donuts Hosts "Kane's Next Handcrafted Donut" Contest for National Donut Day
Winner will earn bragging rights, have his or her donut on Kane's donut racks throughout June beginning on National Donut Day, and receive a $100 gift card
Beginning today, Maria Delios, Co-Owner of Kane's Handcrafted Donuts' will call for submissions on Kane's Instagram and Facebook pages, encouraging friends, fans and followers to post their most eclectic, unique and flavorful donut combinations along with the name of their donut.
Three finalists will be chosen and announced on Monday, May 22, 2017 through Instagram and Facebook, and Maria and the Kane's team will offer those three donut creations at both Saugus and Boston locations through Thursday, June 1, 2017. Guests who visit both locations will have a chance to vote on which donut is their favorite, and the winning donut with the most votes will be announced at the Saugus Kane's shop on Thursday, June 1, 2017 – the morning before National Donut Day. The winning donut will then be available on Kane's donut racks from Friday, June 2 through Friday, June 30 and the winner will also receive a $100 Kane's Handcrafted Donuts gift card and other merchandise and apparel.
"We love our customers, and we want to let them play a part in adding another creative indulgent donut to our June roster of Butter Pecan, Devil's Food Chocolate Sea Salted Caramel and Battle Cry Whiskey Glazed," said Maria Delios, Co-Owner of Kane's Handcrafted Donuts. "We think this contest is a fun way to involve our loyal guests, celebrate National Donut Day and give them a chance to see a creation from their own kitchen make it onto our shelves."
In addition to the Kane's Next Donut contest, Kane's also celebrates National Donut Day annually with their "Super Dozen" deal, offering guests who purchase a dozen donuts at either Kane's location with an additional three free donuts.
About Kane's Handcrafted Donuts:
Kane's Handcrafted Donuts first location opened its doors in Saugus, MA in 1955 where it quickly became an iconic spot for local residents with a steadfast tradition of serving artisanal donuts prepared daily on-site, and made fresh with local ingredients. To commemorate its 60th anniversary in March 2015, Kane's opened up its second location – Kane's Handcrafted Donuts – in Boston's financial district on the corner of Oliver and High Street inside International Place. Kane's Donuts are made hours before you eat them with locally milled flour, local farm-fresh eggs, organic honey from a local beekeeper, fresh fruit, real bacon, high-quality chocolate, fresh spices, and most importantly, they are made with love. For more information, please visit kanesdonuts.com.
