March 2017
Internet of Things Recruiting CEO to Speak at IBM InterConnect

Bill McCabe Will Present at IBM InterConnect in Las Vegas, Nevada
 
DENVER - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Futurists look toward tomorrow—they offer us a vision of what lies ahead at or  what is in store for us.They predict new ways to do business and new ways to look at the world around us. Bill McCabe, renowned IoT recruiter, has been named to IBM's list of Futurists and invited to speak and interact with the other panel members at IBM's InterConnect March 19th-24th in Las Vegas Nevada.

IBM, well known for their promotion and expansion of systems such as Watson, is working tirelessly to enable global collaboration and innovation. IBM is a long time computing leader whosew Watson systems will now ally with with SoftBank to bring Watson to Japan.

Bill McCabe, IoT and IT security recruiter, is well known in IoT circles.This is not his first partnering with IBM as Bill is an often requested IoT guest blogger for IBM and additionally,  Bill is an avid supporter and admirer of their technology.Bill has also been named to Twitters Top 50  IoT Influencers.

When questioned about the IBM InterConnect symposium, Bill stated "It gives me great pride to be included  among the ranks of IBM's futurists. I join some very distinguished company and look forward to our interaction and sharing common interests and discussions."

You can reach Bill for comment or for questions at Bill@SoftNetSearch.com. If you'd like to interview Bill or to speak to him regarding retaining his search firm,--http://internetofthingsrecruiting.com, he may be reached by phone at 303-337-7871 . You may  find Bill at IBM Interconnect in March or see him speak at IoT World May 16 – 18, 2017 at the
 Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, USA

Bill McCabe
303-337-7871
***@softnetsearch.com
End
Source:SoftNet Search and IoT Recruiting
Email:***@softnetsearch.com
Tags:Iot, Internet Of Things, IoT Recruiter
Industry:Internet
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Awards
