Internet of Things Recruiting CEO to Speak at IBM InterConnect
Bill McCabe Will Present at IBM InterConnect in Las Vegas, Nevada
IBM, well known for their promotion and expansion of systems such as Watson, is working tirelessly to enable global collaboration and innovation. IBM is a long time computing leader whosew Watson systems will now ally with with SoftBank to bring Watson to Japan.
Bill McCabe, IoT and IT security recruiter, is well known in IoT circles.This is not his first partnering with IBM as Bill is an often requested IoT guest blogger for IBM and additionally, Bill is an avid supporter and admirer of their technology.Bill has also been named to Twitters Top 50 IoT Influencers.
When questioned about the IBM InterConnect symposium, Bill stated "It gives me great pride to be included among the ranks of IBM's futurists. I join some very distinguished company and look forward to our interaction and sharing common interests and discussions."
You can reach Bill for comment or for questions at Bill@SoftNetSearch.com. If you'd like to interview Bill or to speak to him regarding retaining his search firm,--http://internetofthingsrecruiting.com, he may be reached by phone at 303-337-7871 . You may find Bill at IBM Interconnect in March or see him speak at IoT World May 16 – 18, 2017 at the
Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, USA
Contact
Bill McCabe
303-337-7871
***@softnetsearch.com
