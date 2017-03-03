News By Tag
Everything they didn't teach you in dental school you can learn with Pankey
Key Biscayne, FL — (March 9, 2017) -- Educating the next generation of dentists is a tremendous responsibility and one which the leadership at the L.D. Pankey Dental Foundation considers a gift. We are humbled to be able to help the next generation of dental professionals develop and achieve their practice goals. Our philosophy promotes comprehensive, patient-centered care and we work to help our young colleagues develop the practice of their dreams, addressing the challenges that debt and an insurance-driven market may place on them.
Because dental school cannot begin to keep up with the amount of knowledge dentists need, we are here to provide them with the necessary tools and skills to help them practice in a way that works best for them. Investing in strong CE has never been more critical.
As a not-for-profit educational foundation, we are not in the business of making money, we are in the business of service. We are the stewards that carry out the legacy and patient-centered philosophy of care that L.D. Pankey practiced and taught.
To that end, we would like to invite all dental students and residents to take Essentials 1, the first course in what we consider the ideal blend of applicable techniques, practice philosophy, financial management, and behavioral skills to set young dentists on the right path. March 26th – March 30th 2017 has been set aside for this unique experience and the course slightly reformatted, so that participants can bond with their peers and go through similar challenges, fears, and training together.
Several dental schools are represented thus far and Dr. Mark T. Murphy who was recently featured as a leader in CE on the December 2016 cover of Dentistry Today will be leading the class along with other equally committed and engaging Pankey faculty.
We have a special tuition, supported by scholarships of just $2,400 which includes shared housing. Regular tuition is $4,500 plus $650 for housing (a total of $5,150).
To learn more about this course, go to http://www.pankey.org, email: info@pankey.org, or call us at 1-800-4PANKEY.
Founded in 1970, The Pankey Institute is a nonprofit educational organization in Key Biscayne, Florida, dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced technical skills, improve behavioral skills, and nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. It was the first institute of its kind and remains among the most prestigious in the world, attracting dentists from more than 44 nations. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists have attended its courses and to date have touched the lives of over 54 million patients worldwide.
