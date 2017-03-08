 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
141312111098

Dr. Earl Bergersen, founder of Healthy Start/OrthoTain to Join Dental Sleep Medicine Course Faculty

If you think it's satisfying to help save someone's teeth, just wait until you've saved someone's life!
 
 
MIAMI - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Key Biscayne, FL — The Pankey Institute for Advanced Dental Education is proud to announce that one of our most unsurpassed courses, Dental Sleep Medicine (http://www.pankey.org/event/dental-sleep-04-30-17/) just added a new Visiting Faculty member, Dr. Earl Bergersen.  The entire esteemed faculty also includes: Steve Carstensen, John Remmers, Edward Zebovitz, and Gy Yatros, along with Ms. Laura Sheppard, Ms. Christina Lajoie, CDT and Ms.Glennine Vargas.Participants will have the opportunity to wear a home sleep monitor, as well as adjust and wear their own oral appliance while at the course. This once a year class will be held April 30th – May 4th, 2017 and is highly anticipated!

Dr. Michelle Lee who took the course in 2016 said, "I wanted to start making dental sleep devices for my patients, but did not have the confidence in implementing all the various components into my practice, until now. No pun intended, but I have not been able to sleep since I've taken the course….I have just been so excited about all the patients I could be helping and the lives I could be changing!"

The topics to be explored include:

• An overview of normal human sleep, Sleep Disordered Breathing (SDB) and its systemic consequences
• The medical model for diagnosis and treatment of SDB, including details of medical diagnostic (polysomnography) and treatment (CPAP) modalities
• Dental screening for SDB, including questionnaires and dental, head and neck examination
• A literature-based view of the design, effectiveness, and morbidities of oral appliance therapy
• Home monitoring devices for initial screening and subsequent monitoring of mandibular advancement device (MAD) therapy
• The relationship between SDB and GERD, Bruxism, and TMD -- pathophysiology and management
• A no-nonsense view of surgical options and predictability
• An introduction to pediatric sleep disorders and related comorbidities
• The philosophy and realities of introducing dental sleep medicine into practice
• Training your team for adding this new service

It is estimated that over 25% of Americans suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), Sleep-Disordered Breathing (SDB), and problems such as snoring and Upper Airway Obstructive Syndrome (UARS). The Pankey Institute regularly seeks to improve the health and quality of life for patients by training dental professionals in rigorous courses, and Dental Sleep is no exception. If you think it's satisfying to help save someone's teeth, just wait until you've saved someone's life!

To learn more about this course (http://www.pankey.org/event/dental-sleep-04-30-17/), go to www.pankey.org or call us at 1-800-4PANKEY.

Founded in 1970, The Pankey Institute is a nonprofit educational organization in Key Biscayne, Florida, dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced technical skills, improve behavioral skills, and nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. It was the first institute of its kind and remains among the most prestigious in the world, attracting dentists from more than 44 nations. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists have attended its courses and to date have touched the lives of over 54 million patients worldwide.

Contact
Ginette Grey
***@pankey.org
