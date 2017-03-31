The Pankey Institute announces new Board Members

Contact

Ginette Grey

***@pankey.org Ginette Grey

End

-- Press: Contact: Ginette Grey305-428-5500;ggrey@pankey.orgAs a non-profit organization we rely on the generosity of volunteers to help us achieve our mission, which is to provide visionary dental education that addresses the technical, philosophical, behavioral, and financial habits necessary to build a successful practice and achieve a work-life balance. Our volunteer community is made up of alumni, participants, advisors, board members and other partners. As such,the Board of the L.D. Pankey Dental Foundation, Inc., also known as The Pankey Institute, is proud to announce the recent election of three new members to its Board of Directors. Joining the Board are Dr. Dennis Stiles, Dr. Michelle Lee, and Mr. Ed Cooney.Dr. Dennis Stiles earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1982, and his dental degree from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1986. Since 2009, Dr. Stiles has been a part time Dean's Faculty member at the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, where he is a clinical instructor in the Advanced Education in General Dentistry Department. Dr. Stiles is a fellow in the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists, and the Academy of General Dentistry.Dr. Michelle Lee is a 2004 graduate of University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine. She also completed a one-year Post graduate training, a General Practice Residency program, at Abington Memorial Hospital. Dr. Lee began her journey with the Pankey Institute in 2004 and her experiences has changed her life both professionally and personally. The Pankey Institute allowed her to incorporate many invaluable skills and knowledge to build a better practice for her patients and create a more fulfilling understanding of a balanced life with her career and with her family.Mr. Edward Cooney is a 1990 graduate of Stetson University and has been in the accounting and finance field for 25 years. Mr. Cooney's affinity for dentists started in the late 1990's when he met his wife, Dr. Kristin (Shorr) Cooney. In addition to participating in the startup and subsequent sale of his wife's dental practice, Mr. Cooney has financed over $300 million of loans to dentists over the past 14 years. Mr. Cooney also the leads the bank's Dental Advisory Board which consists of 10 of the leading dentists from throughout the state of Georgia. The Dental Advisory Board meets quarterly to discuss topics affecting the industry such as legislative issues and corporate dentistry.To learn more about us, visit www.pankey.org or call at 1-800-4PANKEY.______________________________________________________________ Founded in 1970, The Pankey Institute is a nonprofit educational organization in Key Biscayne, Florida, dedicated to helping dental professionals master advanced technical skills, improve behavioral skills, and nurture a positive philosophy towards life and practice. It was the first institute of its kind and remains among the most prestigious in the world, attracting dentists from more than 44 nations. Over 30,000 dentists, dental laboratory technicians, and specialists have attended its courses and to date have touched the lives of over 54 million patients worldwide.