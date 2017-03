Renowned trio plays Mozart, Bach & Beethoven with Westchester Philharmonic

"The greatest piano trio on the face of the Earth…"[Washington Post] headlines April 9 concert.

-- Onat the Purchase CollegePerforming Arts Center, the Westchester Philharmonic welcomes the. The "KLR" Trio, arguably the finest ever of its kind, includes the Philharmonic's own Principal Conductoralong with his with wife,, and famedFour decades of success the world over, including many award-winning recordings and newly commissioned works, the Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio dazzles audiences and critics alike with its spectacular performances. Since making their debut at the White House for President Carter's Inauguration in 1977, the trio has set the standard for performance of the piano trio literature.To honor the monumental 40-year collaboration of this incredible trio, the orchestra presents a trio of works by monumental composers. First, Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, a gorgeous chamber work, will feature Philharmonic. Bach's glorious Brandenburg No. 5 features Philharmonicand the concert closes with the ultimate compositional achievement for trio and orchestra, Beethoven's Triple Concerto.The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York. A pre-concert discussion with the artists takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.College student/group discounts are also available. Call the Westchester Philharmonic Box Office at (914) 682-3707 ext. 10 or visit westchesterphil.org . Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card accepted.A free open rehearsal with the orchestra is scheduled for April 9 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families". Please visit westchesterphil.org for information before attending.