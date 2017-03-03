News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Renowned trio plays Mozart, Bach & Beethoven with Westchester Philharmonic
"The greatest piano trio on the face of the Earth…"[Washington Post] headlines April 9 concert.
Four decades of success the world over, including many award-winning recordings and newly commissioned works, the Kalichstein-
To honor the monumental 40-year collaboration of this incredible trio, the orchestra presents a trio of works by monumental composers. First, Mozart's Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, a gorgeous chamber work, will feature Philharmonic violist Jessica Troy. Bach's glorious Brandenburg No. 5 features Philharmonic flutist Laura Conwesser and the concert closes with the ultimate compositional achievement for trio and orchestra, Beethoven's Triple Concerto.
Artist photos and bios available upon request.
General Information and Tickets
The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York. A pre-concert discussion with the artists takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.
Single tickets range from $40-$97. College student/group discounts are also available. Call the Westchester Philharmonic Box Office at (914) 682-3707 ext. 10 or visit westchesterphil.org. Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card accepted.
Open Rehearsal
A free open rehearsal with the orchestra is scheduled for April 9 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families". Please visit westchesterphil.org for information before attending.
Media Contact
Lenore Eggleston
9146823707
***@westchesterphil.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse