Friends & Family Program Welcomes All Ages

-- The Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard's guided tour to a family-friendly program, perfect for all ages yet fully satisfying to the most sophisticated musical palates. The annual "Friends & Family" concert will feature rising starJulia Bullock has been described in the press as "ravishingly visceral," "the evening's most remarkable showstopper,"and for her "…clarity of delivery…beauty of sound…opulent and glorious." Equally at home with opera and concert repertoire, she has both captivated and inspired audiences through her versatile artistry, probing intellect, and commanding stage presence. The orchestra will shine in Stravinsky's monumental Firebird Suite featuring 60 musicians. The program also includes Ms. Bullock singing works of Mozart, Josephine Baker, Bernstein and Gershwin plus the philharmonic performing Glinka's Russlan & Ludmilla Overture.Before the concert children are invited to get up close and personal with the instruments at aOrchestra musicians from the Philharmonic will be on hand in the lobby to guide young listeners as they explore violins, cellos, drums and more.The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York. Petting Zoo begins at 2 pm and concert begins at 3 pm. A pre-concert discussion with Maestro Sperling and Julia Bullock takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.Single tickets for ages 17 and under are free with a paid adult ticket, reservations required. College student/group discounts are also available. Call the Westchester Philharmonic Box Office at (914) 682-3707 ext. 10 or visit http://www.westchesterphil.org . Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card accepted.A free open rehearsal with the orchestra are scheduled for February 12 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families". Please visit http://www.westchesterphil.org for information before attending.