January 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
4321
December 2016
313029

Friends & Family Program Welcomes All Ages

Maestro Ted Sperling leads rising star soprano Julia Bullock on February 12... Children 17 and under admitted free with paid adult ticket plus pre-concert Instrument Petting Zoo!
 
 
Singer Julia Bullock performs Feb 12
Singer Julia Bullock performs Feb 12
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Jan. 4, 2017 - PRLog -- The Philharmonic warmly invites music-lovers of all ages to hop aboard Principal Conductor Ted Sperling's guided tour to a family-friendly program, perfect for all ages yet fully satisfying to the most sophisticated musical palates. The annual "Friends & Family" concert will feature rising star singer Julia Bullock.

Julia Bullock has been described in the press as "ravishingly visceral," "the evening's most remarkable showstopper," and for her "…clarity of delivery…beauty of sound…opulent and glorious."  Equally at home with opera and concert repertoire, she has both captivated and inspired audiences through her versatile artistry, probing intellect, and commanding stage presence. The orchestra will shine in Stravinsky's monumental Firebird Suite featuring 60 musicians. The program also includes Ms. Bullock singing works of Mozart, Josephine Baker, Bernstein and Gershwin plus the philharmonic performing Glinka's Russlan & Ludmilla Overture.

Before the concert children are invited to get up close and personal with the instruments at a free Instrument Petting Zoo beginning at 2 pm. Orchestra musicians from the Philharmonic will be on hand in the lobby to guide young listeners as they explore violins, cellos, drums and more. February 12 concert tickets for young people 17 and under are free with a paid adult ticket.

General Information and Tickets

The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York.  Petting Zoo begins at 2 pm and concert begins at 3 pm. A pre-concert discussion with Maestro Sperling and Julia Bullock takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.

Single tickets range from $40-$97. Single tickets for ages 17 and under are free with a paid adult ticket, reservations required. College student/group discounts are also available. Call the Westchester Philharmonic Box Office at (914) 682-3707 ext. 10 or visit http://www.westchesterphil.org. Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card accepted.

Open Rehearsal

A free open rehearsal with the orchestra are scheduled for February 12 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families". Please visit http://www.westchesterphil.org for information before attending.



Media Contact
Lenore Eggleston
9146823707
***@westchesterphil.org
Click to Share