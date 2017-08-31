 
Jaime Laredo Conducts violinist Jinjoo Cho and Westchester Phil

34th season anniversary benefit party with the artists to follow the 3 pm concert at Purchase College Performing Arts Center
 
 
Jinjoo Cho, violin - October 15
Jinjoo Cho, violin - October 15
 
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - Sept. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Principal Conductor Jaime Laredo and the Westchester Philharmonic have, in recent years, brought unforgettable violin stars to the Performing Art Center stage including Jennifer Koh and Bella Hristova. This season, they introduce Jinjoo Cho, yet another former student and protégé of Jaime Laredo's, who went on to win 1st prize in a few major international violin competitions, followed by acclaimed solo engagements with the Cleveland Orchestra and Montreal Symphony.

On Sunday, October 15 at 3 pm, to open the orchestra's 2017-18 main stage season, Cho, Laredo, and the orchestra take on Dvorák's lyrical violin masterpiece. Celebrating the Phil's 35th anniversary season, the orchestra will aptly take on Mozart's 35th Symphony and close with Beethoven's monumental Seventh Symphony. Audiences and artists will keep the celebration going at a post-concert 35th anniversary benefit party in support of the orchestra's programs in arts education and performance.

One hour before the concert, listeners are also invited to a preconcert discussion of the program with Jaime Laredo and Jinjoo Cho led by Artistic and Executive Director Joshua Worby. A free open rehearsal is scheduled for 11 am on October 15 in the concert hall. Children and families welcome. More at http://www.westchesterphil.org

General Information and Tickets

The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York.  A pre-concert discussion with the artists takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.

Single tickets range from $36-$98. Call the Performing Arts Center Box Office at (914) 251-6200 or visit artscenter.orgfor concert tickets. College student/group discounts are also available. 4 and 5-concert subscriptions to Philharmonic events also available through the Westchester Philharmonic at (914) 682-3707.

Anniversary party tickets are $35 and include hearty appetizers and wine tasting.Call the Westchester Philharmonic at (914) 682-3707 or visit westchesterphil.org for benefit party tickets.

Open Rehearsal

A free open rehearsal with the orchestra is scheduled for October 15 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families" attending with children. Please visit westchesterphil.org for information before attending.

Westchester Philharmonic
***@westchesterphil.org
Click to Share