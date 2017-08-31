News By Tag
Jaime Laredo Conducts violinist Jinjoo Cho and Westchester Phil
34th season anniversary benefit party with the artists to follow the 3 pm concert at Purchase College Performing Arts Center
On Sunday, October 15 at 3 pm, to open the orchestra's 2017-18 main stage season, Cho, Laredo, and the orchestra take on Dvorák's lyrical violin masterpiece. Celebrating the Phil's 35th anniversary season, the orchestra will aptly take on Mozart's 35th Symphony and close with Beethoven's monumental Seventh Symphony. Audiences and artists will keep the celebration going at a post-concert 35th anniversary benefit party in support of the orchestra's programs in arts education and performance.
One hour before the concert, listeners are also invited to a preconcert discussion of the program with Jaime Laredo and Jinjoo Cho led by Artistic and Executive Director Joshua Worby. A free open rehearsal is scheduled for 11 am on October 15 in the concert hall. Children and families welcome. More at http://www.westchesterphil.org
General Information and Tickets
The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York. A pre-concert discussion with the artists takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.
Single tickets range from $36-$98. Call the Performing Arts Center Box Office at (914) 251-6200 or visit artscenter.orgfor concert tickets. College student/group discounts are also available. 4 and 5-concert subscriptions to Philharmonic events also available through the Westchester Philharmonic at (914) 682-3707.
Anniversary party tickets are $35 and include hearty appetizers and wine tasting.Call the Westchester Philharmonic at (914) 682-3707 or visit westchesterphil.org for benefit party tickets.
Open Rehearsal
A free open rehearsal with the orchestra is scheduled for October 15 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families" attending with children. Please visit westchesterphil.org for information before attending.
Contact
Westchester Philharmonic
***@westchesterphil.org
