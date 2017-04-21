 
News By Tag
* Orchestra
* Philharmonic
* Piano
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* White Plains
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

"Burgers, Beers and B-flat Minor" concert and Father's Day BBQ with the Westchester Phil

Westchester-born conductor Andrew Litton leads Conrad Tao and the Phil in Weber, Tchaikovsky & Dvorak
 
 
Conrad Tao, piano
Conrad Tao, piano
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Orchestra
* Philharmonic
* Piano

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* White Plains - New York - US

Subject:
* Events

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- On Sunday, June 18 beginning at 3 pm at the Purchase CollegePerforming Arts Center, the Philharmonic welcomes Westchester-born conductor Andrew Litton (http://www.westchesterphil.org/aboutlitton.asp), who was recently named Music Director of the New York City Ballet, to lead a Father's Day season finale concert of Weber, Tchaikovsky & Dvorak. Immediately following the concert, audiences will grill with the Phil at an outdoor Father's Day celebration for the whole family.

The 3pm concert program opens with Weber's Overture to Euryanthe then, Maestro Litton teams with the orchestra and guest pianist Conrad Tao (http://www.westchesterphil.org/abouttao.asp) in an all-time favorite, Tchaikovsky's Piano Concerto No. 1, followed by Dvořák's beloved New World Symphony and its familiar English horn solo.

Pianist Tao's jaw-dropping technique and sensitive phrasing belie his youth and have inspired ovations world-wide. According to The Baltimore Sun, Tao is "An explosive force…[he] possesses startling technical elan and an ability to communicate clearly, no matter how thorny a score may become. He also has a hefty dash of charm."

Father's Day celebrants will enjoy a post-concert Phil tradition: Burgers, Beers & B-flat Minor. Join conductor Andrew Litton, pianist Conrad Tao and members of the orchestra for a fun-filled Father's Day BBQ celebration right after the concert. Featuring cold beer from Captain Lawrence Brewery in Elmsford plus burgers, hot dogs, soda and sides. Including live bluegrass music and a chance to mingle with the artists.

One hour before the concert, listeners are also invited to a preconcert discussion of the program with Andrew Litton and Conrad Tao led by Artistic and Executive Director Joshua Worby. A free open rehearsal is scheduled for 11 am on June 18 in the concert hall. Children and families welcome.

General Information and Tickets

The performance will take place in The Concert Hall at The Performing Arts Center, Purchase College, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, New York.  A pre-concert discussion with the artists takes place inside the concert hall simultaneously at 2 pm.

Single tickets range from $40-$97. BBQ tickets are $25 adult/$12 children and include beverages, burgers, hot dogs, sides, dessert and entertainment. College student/group discounts are also available. Call the Westchester Philharmonic Box Office at (914) 682-3707 ext. 10 or visit westchesterphil.org. Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover Card accepted.

Open Rehearsal

A free open rehearsal with the orchestra is scheduled for June 18 at 11 am in The Concert Hall. Children and families welcome. Coffee and doughnuts will be served backstage for "Phil Families". Please visit westchesterphil.org for information before attending.

Media Contact
Lenore Eggleston
9146823707
***@westchesterphil.org
End
Source:
Email:***@westchesterphil.org Email Verified
Tags:Orchestra, Philharmonic, Piano
Industry:Music
Location:White Plains - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Westchester Philharmonic News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share