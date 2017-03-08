News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TDWI Welcomes AIYON People Management to their Training Partner Program
Established IT training provider in Panama expands TDWI's footprint of industry-leading education and training in Latin America.
"For over 20 years, TDWI has trained data professionals around the world," said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. "As we continue this commitment and expand our international footprint, we are excited about the addition of AIYON and its team to our growing family of training partners.
"Organizations around the world have recognized the value of data as a core business asset and catalyst for innovation. Partners like AIYON help these companies transform their data into insights, innovation, and impact—all with the power of intelligence."
Carlos Gorrichategui, president of AIYON, said, "AIYON has a strong desire to contribute both to the growth of our business community and the growth of data and business intelligence leadership. To this end, AIYON is investing in the improvement of core business intelligence and analytics in our regional market by bringing TDWI's international education here in a training partnership. This will strengthen the knowledge base, improve the skills of data practitioners, and help us prepare for a world that is going to be centered on data and its intelligent use."
AIYON will be offering an RSVP breakfast workshop to local and Latin American IT directors on April 7, 2017, in order to prioritize immediate community training needs and begin planning the first training event. Updates on future events will be available soon. Please visit the AIYON website at http://www.aiyonpanama.com.
About AIYON
AIYON People Management is a Panama-based consulting firm specializing in advising management teams in organizational restructuring, change management, coaching, retail management, mentoring, outsourcing, downsizing, and other core human capital processes in private and public companies. AIYON recently signed a strategic alliance for the transfer of technology and business development with Gestión del Cambio Empresarial, based in Barcelona, Spain. AIYON is a CompTIA Delivery Partner and delivers preparation courses for CompTIA certification exams. AIYON offers specialized IT courses and Microsoft certifications and holds an ongoing cooperation agreement with Universidad del Caribe.
About TDWI
For more than 20 years, TDWI has been raising the intelligence of data leaders and their teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research designed to help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need, when and where they need them. TDWI's in-depth, best-practices-
About 1105 Media
1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-
1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters;
Contact
Matt Carter, TDWI VP of Marketing
***@tdwi.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 08, 2017