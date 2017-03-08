 
TDWI Welcomes AIYON People Management to their Training Partner Program

Established IT training provider in Panama expands TDWI's footprint of industry-leading education and training in Latin America.
 
 
SEATTLE - March 8, 2017 - PRLog -- TDWI, the leading global provider of analytics and data management research and education, announced a training partnership with AIYON People Management, SA, a regional management consulting, training, and coaching firm based in Panama. TDWI is pleased to add our business intelligence, analytics, and data warehousing training and certification to their portfolio. AIYON is the most recent addition to TDWI's network of training partners helping companies transform their businesses through the power of data and analytics.

"For over 20 years, TDWI has trained data professionals around the world," said Meighan Berberich, president of TDWI. "As we continue this commitment and expand our international footprint, we are excited about the addition of AIYON and its team to our growing family of training partners.

"Organizations around the world have recognized the value of data as a core business asset and catalyst for innovation. Partners like AIYON help these companies transform their data into insights, innovation, and impact—all with the power of intelligence."

Carlos Gorrichategui, president of AIYON, said, "AIYON has a strong desire to contribute both to the growth of our business community and the growth of data and business intelligence leadership. To this end, AIYON is investing in the improvement of core business intelligence and analytics in our regional market by bringing TDWI's international education here in a training partnership. This will strengthen the knowledge base, improve the skills of data practitioners, and help us prepare for a world that is going to be centered on data and its intelligent use."

AIYON will be offering an RSVP breakfast workshop to local and Latin American IT directors on April 7, 2017, in order to prioritize immediate community training needs and begin planning the first training event. Updates on future events will be available soon. Please visit the AIYON website at http://www.aiyonpanama.com.

About AIYON

AIYON People Management is a Panama-based consulting firm specializing in advising management teams in organizational restructuring, change management, coaching, retail management, mentoring, outsourcing, downsizing, and other core human capital processes in private and public companies. AIYON recently signed a strategic alliance for the transfer of technology and business development with Gestión del Cambio Empresarial, based in Barcelona, Spain. AIYON is a CompTIA Delivery Partner and delivers preparation courses for CompTIA certification exams. AIYON offers specialized IT courses and Microsoft certifications and holds an ongoing cooperation agreement with Universidad del Caribe.

About TDWI

For more than 20 years, TDWI has been raising the intelligence of data leaders and their teams with a comprehensive portfolio of business and technical education and research designed to help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need, when and where they need them. TDWI's in-depth, best-practices-based knowledge can be quickly applied to develop world-class talent across an organization's business and IT functions to enhance analytical, data-driven decision making and performance. TDWI offers conferences as well as topical seminars, onsite education, online learning, membership, certification, live webinars, research publications, industry news, and in-depth research. Visit https://tdwi.org or follow us on Twitter@TDWI.

About 1105 Media

1105 Media, Inc., is a leading provider of integrated information and media in targeted business-to-business markets, including specialized sectors of the information technology community; industrial health, safety, and compliance; security; environmental protection; and home healthcare.

1105's offerings span print and online magazines, journals, and newsletters; seminars, conferences, and trade shows; training courseware; and Web-based services. 1105 Media is based in Chatsworth, California, with offices throughout the United States.

