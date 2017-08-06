 
News By Tag
* Technology
* Education
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Renton
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

Media Alert: TDWI Anaheim Conference And Leadership Summit 2017

"Modernize. Analyze. Visualize." August 6–11, 2017 – Disneyland Hotel, Anaheim, CA Tracks and Speakers Announced
 
 
ANA17_SEB_250x250_r1a
ANA17_SEB_250x250_r1a
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Technology
* Education
* Event

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Renton - Washington - US

Subject:
* Events

RENTON, Wash. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:
TDWI (www.tdwi.org)—the leading source for analytics, big data, and data science training—makes its annual return to Southern California for TDWI Anaheim, August 6­–11, 2017, at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. TDWI has announced the tracks and sessions for its 2017 TDWI Anaheim event, centered on the theme of "Modernize. Analyze. Visualize." For more than 20 years, TDWI has been raising the intelligence of data leaders and their teams with in-depth, applicable education and research and an engaged worldwide membership community. More than 90 percent of the Fortune 100 rely on TDWI for their analytics and data research, education, and training needs.

WHAT:
TDWI Anaheim, the leading conference for analytics and data management training, addresses our greatest data challenge head-on: harnessing the power of data and analytics to extract high-value insights that enable faster, smarter business decisions. Analytics requires a team with skills across a spectrum of disciplines, from architecture, data management, and data preparation to data analysis, visualization, data storytelling, and beyond.

TDWI Anaheim features over 54 in-depth, vendor-neutral courses on the full DataOps life cycle, organized into 5 thematic tracks covering: Self-Service BI and Analytics, Analytics and BI Foundations and Strategies, Data Science and Advanced Analytics Techniques, Data Visualization and Storytelling, and Modern Data Infrastructure. TDWI Anaheim sessions feature a mix of new and updated content, plus the core TDWI curriculum for data science, analytics, and data warehousing professional development.

Two special programs will also be offered in Anaheim during the conference. The first, the TDWI Leadership Summit (https://tdwi.org/events/leadership-summits/anaheim/home.aspx), focuses on the need for organizations to achieve faster time to value with analytics and business intelligence (BI).Curated by David Stodder, TDWI senior director of research, the Leadership Summit brings together "those who have done it before" to share their experiences and insights with a select group of business and technical leaders from top companies.

Coming off a successful debut last year at TDWI San Diego, the Data Science Bootcamp is being offered again in Anaheim. The Bootcamp is an intensive two-day experience that takes students through the skills and knowledge required to start a career as a data scientist. Successful completion of the course earns the student a TDWI Certificate, as well as continuing education credit.

All TDWI Anaheim (https://tdwi.org/events/conferences/anaheim/home.aspx) sessions are created and taught by TDWI-certified instructors, who are experts in both data and analytics as well as teaching. Unlike other conferences, TDWI Anaheim features only half- and full-day courses to allow adequate time to learn the topic in depth and ask relevant questions of the instructor. In addition, TDWI attendees are also able to take the CBIP certification exams while on site in Anaheim.

Finally, the TDWI Exhibit Hall features over 20 leading vendors in the big data, analytics, data streaming, and data management space. Attendees have a chance to see demos of the latest solutions, discuss individual data requirements, and get answers to questions during dedicated exhibit hours.

WHEN:
August 6–11, 2017

WHERE:
Disneyland Hotel
1150 W. Magic Way
Anaheim, CA 92802

Phone: 714.778.6600
Website: disneyland.disney.go.com/ (https://disneyland.disney.go.com/hotels/disneyland-hotel/)

EXHIBITS:
The TDWI Exhibit Hall will showcase leading vendors of hardware, software, and services for BI, data warehousing, and related technologies. Visit the Exhibitor and Sponsor page for more information.

REGISTER:
Event website: https://tdwi.org/events/conferences/anaheim/home.aspx

Conference attendees who register by June 16, 2016, are eligible for a special 20 percent discount.

FOR THE MEDIA:
Members of the media are invited to cover the event. Interviews with TDWI analysts and spokespeople are available upon request.

Media passes are reserved for press representatives and analysts who can verify that their publication or organization regularly covers data and analytics, including big data, data analytics, Hadoop and other open source data technologies, data warehousing, BI, or related topics. All media are required to provide samples of previous reports covering these topics. Please note: media passes will not be issued to publishing, sales, marketing, advertising, public relations, or technical support staff from any organization.

To apply for a media pass, please send an email to mcarter@tdwi.org (mailto:bwoodbridge@tdwi.org) with the following information:  name, title, company, email address, telephone number, dates of attendance, publication/website name (please include website URL and a link to three articles/blogs/podcasts published in the last three months that cover big data, analytics, or related topics).

Contact
Matt Carter, VP of Marketing
TDWI
***@tdwi.org
End
Source:
Email:***@tdwi.org
Posted By:***@tdwi.org Email Verified
Tags:Technology, Education, Event
Industry:Event
Location:Renton - Washington - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TDWI News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share