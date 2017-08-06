News By Tag
Media Alert: TDWI Anaheim Conference And Leadership Summit 2017
"Modernize. Analyze. Visualize." August 6–11, 2017 – Disneyland Hotel, Anaheim, CA Tracks and Speakers Announced
TDWI (www.tdwi.org)—
WHAT:
TDWI Anaheim, the leading conference for analytics and data management training, addresses our greatest data challenge head-on: harnessing the power of data and analytics to extract high-value insights that enable faster, smarter business decisions. Analytics requires a team with skills across a spectrum of disciplines, from architecture, data management, and data preparation to data analysis, visualization, data storytelling, and beyond.
TDWI Anaheim features over 54 in-depth, vendor-neutral courses on the full DataOps life cycle, organized into 5 thematic tracks covering: Self-Service BI and Analytics, Analytics and BI Foundations and Strategies, Data Science and Advanced Analytics Techniques, Data Visualization and Storytelling, and Modern Data Infrastructure. TDWI Anaheim sessions feature a mix of new and updated content, plus the core TDWI curriculum for data science, analytics, and data warehousing professional development.
Two special programs will also be offered in Anaheim during the conference. The first, the TDWI Leadership Summit (https://tdwi.org/
Coming off a successful debut last year at TDWI San Diego, the Data Science Bootcamp is being offered again in Anaheim. The Bootcamp is an intensive two-day experience that takes students through the skills and knowledge required to start a career as a data scientist. Successful completion of the course earns the student a TDWI Certificate, as well as continuing education credit.
All TDWI Anaheim (https://tdwi.org/
Finally, the TDWI Exhibit Hall features over 20 leading vendors in the big data, analytics, data streaming, and data management space. Attendees have a chance to see demos of the latest solutions, discuss individual data requirements, and get answers to questions during dedicated exhibit hours.
WHEN:
August 6–11, 2017
WHERE:
Disneyland Hotel
1150 W. Magic Way
Anaheim, CA 92802
Phone: 714.778.6600
Website: disneyland.disney.go.com/
EXHIBITS:
The TDWI Exhibit Hall will showcase leading vendors of hardware, software, and services for BI, data warehousing, and related technologies. Visit the Exhibitor and Sponsor page for more information.
REGISTER:
Event website: https://tdwi.org/
Conference attendees who register by June 16, 2016, are eligible for a special 20 percent discount.
FOR THE MEDIA:
Members of the media are invited to cover the event. Interviews with TDWI analysts and spokespeople are available upon request.
Media passes are reserved for press representatives and analysts who can verify that their publication or organization regularly covers data and analytics, including big data, data analytics, Hadoop and other open source data technologies, data warehousing, BI, or related topics. All media are required to provide samples of previous reports covering these topics. Please note: media passes will not be issued to publishing, sales, marketing, advertising, public relations, or technical support staff from any organization.
To apply for a media pass, please send an email to mcarter@tdwi.org
