TDWI Chicago Conference and Leadership Summit 2017: "Modernizing your Data Ecosystem"

May 7-12, 2017 — Hilton Chicago Full Agenda and New Data Modeling Certificate Program Announced
 
 
CHICAGO - March 2, 2017 - PRLog -- WHO:

TDWI, the leading event source for analytics, big data, and data science training, has announced the tracks and sessions for the 2017 TDWI Chicago conference (https://tdwi.org/events/conferences/chicago.aspx), taking place May 7-12 at the Hilton Chicago downtown. The theme for this year's conference is "Modernizing your Data Ecosystem." For more than 20 years, TDWI has been raising the intelligence of data leaders and their teams with in-depth, easily applied education and research, and an engaged worldwide membership community. More than 90% of the Fortune 100 rely on TDWI for their data management and analytics research, education, and training.

WHAT:

TDWI Chicago, the leading conference for analytics and data management training, addresses our greatest data challenge head-on—harnessing the power of data and analytics to extract high-value insights that enable faster, smarter business decisions. Successful DataOps projects require a team with a spectrum of skills — from architecture, data management, and data preparation to data analysis, visualization, and data storytelling.

TDWI Chicago features over 55 in-depth, vendor-neutral courses on all things data science, organized around four themes: Data Architecture & Storage, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, and Data-Driven Strategy. The Chicago conference builds on the incredible event growth shown by TDWI in 2016 with new sessions created by industry experts on the fastest-growing topics IT departments want to know about, including expanded courses on modernizing data warehouse systems, agile data integration, architectural strategies for moving data lakes to the cloud, and how to deliver data as a service.

Running concurrently with the conference, the TDWI Leadership Summit Chicago (https://tdwi.org/events/leadership-summits/chicago/home.aspx) focuses on the intersection of business and technical issues facing companies as they adopt and expand their data-centric businesses. Curated by TDWI Senior Director of Research Philip Russom, this year's event focuses on the challenges and best practices for "Architecting a Modern Data Environment". The Leadership Summit brings together "those who have done it before" to share their experiences and insights with a select group of business and technical leaders from top companies.

Also at Chicago, TDWI is introducing a new Data Modeling Certificate program. Following on the success of the Data Science Bootcamp certificate program, this four-day course provides in-depth training on dimensional data modeling. Taught by noted experts Chris Adamson and Laura L. Reeves, this program provides 32 CEU credits and a TDWI Certificate to students who successfully complete the program.

All TDWI Chicago sessions are created and taught by instructors who are experts in both data and analytics, and teaching. Unlike other conferences, TDWI Chicago features only full- and half-day courses to ensure sufficient time to learn the topic in depth and ask relevant questions of the instructor.

Finally, the TDWI Exhibit Hall features over 20 leading vendors in big data, analytics, data streaming, and data management. Attendees have a chance to see demos of the latest solutions, discuss individual data requirements, and get answers to their questions during dedicated exhibit hours.

WHEN:

May 7-12, 2017

WHERE:

Hilton Chicago
720 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
Phone: 312.922.4400
Website: www.hiltonchicagohotel.com

REGISTER:

Event Website: http://tdwi.org/events/conferences/chicago/

Conference attendees who register by March 17, 2017 are eligible for a special discount of up to $915.

FOR THE MEDIA:
Members of the media are invited to cover the event. Interviews with TDWI analysts and spokespeople are available upon request.

Media passes are reserved for press representatives and analysts who can verify that their publication or organization regularly covers data and analytics (including big data, data analytics, Hadoop, and other open source data technologies), data warehousing, business intelligence, or related topics. All media are required to provide samples of previous reports covering these topics. Please note: media passes will not be issued to publishers, sales, marketing, advertising, public relations, or technical support staff from any organization.

To apply for a media pass, please send an email to mcarter@tdwi.org with the following information:  name, title, company, email address, telephone number, dates of attendance, publication/website name (including website URL, link to three articles/blogs/podcasts published in the last three months that cover big data, analytics, or related topics).

Media Contact
Matt Carter
TDWI Vice President of Marketing
425-277-9132
***@tdwi.org
End
