March Events at the Center for Fine Art Photography

-- Singular/Signature Events DatesExhibition: March 3 - April 1, 2017 Free AdmissionArtist Talks: March 17, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Free AdmissionReception: March 17, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm Free AdmissionSingular/Signature | With Juror Alyssa Coppelman 'How does a photograph transcend from impactful into a signature image? In selecting images for Singular/Signature, it was my goal to adhere to the theme: to look beyond the impressive and beautiful work and really hone in on those images that, from one to a few frames, could successfully represent the chosen artists' work.' – Alyssa CoppelmanPlease come see Alyssa's selection of 53 photographers from across the globe. Admission is free.Featured Artists: Anne-Laure Autin, Todd Bradley, Mark Cohen, Francis Crisafio, Natalie Freeman, Rae Ann M. Garret, Jennifer Georgescu, James Graves, Jarrah Gurrie, Anne Hoerter, Janet Holmes, Julie Jacobs, Siobhan Keleher, Jung S Kim, Kyle Kim, Keith Livers, Jack Long, Kerry Mansfield, Ben Marcin, Rachel MacArthur, Molly McCall, Richard McCoy, Trevor Messersmith, Judy Morris Dupont, Leere Nespaj, Jens Ochlich, Michael Pannier, Dane Pedersen, Stan Raucher, Lubomir Rechtorik, Kathryn Reichert, Joseph Salehi, Sarah Salomon, Allison Scott, Allison Stewart, Sharon Madden Harkness, Tom Sperduto, Monica Stevenson, Michael Sullivan, Jamie Templeton, JP Terlizzi, Bill Vaccaro, Chris Vanden Broeke, Sandra Chen Weinstein and Judith Wimmer.+ Exhibitions and Receptions at C4FAP are always free and open to the public+ Mingle with featured artists & art lovers at our reception Friday, March 17th at 6:00-8:00 pm+ Please check our site at c4fap.org for updates and events+ Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Linkedin for more art and news