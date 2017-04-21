 
Photo Camp 2017 Scholarship Funding Available for High-School Age Students

At The Center for Fine Art Photography in Fort Collins, Colorado
 
 
Image by Yoichi Nagata
Image by Yoichi Nagata
 
Listed Under

Tags:
* Photography
* Education
* Scholarship

Industry:
* Photography

Location:
* Fort Collins - Colorado - US

Subject:
* Events

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Youth Photo Camp 2017 Scholarships Available
Basics Class: June 13-June 22,  11:00-3:00, Tuesdays and Thursdays
Creativity Class: July 12 -August 11, 11:00-3:00, Tuesdays and Thursdays

Photo Camp 2017 Scholarship Funding Available for High-School Age Students

We are excited to announce that Great Western Bank of Fort Collins donated funds to provide student scholarships for this summer's Youth Photo Camp. We will provide scholarship funds based on financial need. The application form and complete information is available online at C4FAP.ORG under the events tab. The funding allows us to award several scholarships. We hope that students with an interest in learning new or expanding their current photography will sign up for this opportunity. A digital SLR is not required.

The Basics Class | $225 This is a beginner crash course in photography. You will learn how to operate the basic functions of a camera (including shutter speed, aperture, and ISO). We will experiment with photographing a variety of subjects. We will even be creating our own cameras.

The Creativity Class | $450 is designed for photography students who have already learned the basics of camera operation through our Basics class or in school. It is intended help students grasp the multitude of ways in which we can use a camera to create art. Students will explore different photographic styles, subjects, and techniques, e.g. surrealist photography, portrait lighting techniques, cyanotype, etc. Students will explore different photographic styles, subjects, and techniques, e.g. surrealist photography, portrait lighting techniques, cyanotype, etc. The Creativity Class is perfect for photography students who are working towards a college portfolio or who are simply ready to take their art to the next level.

Course Instructor: Megan Salazar is a northern Coloradoan artist. She has been teaching photography at a high school level for six years. Her students' work has been recognized in statewide and national competitions. She established the high school arts program at Liberty Common High School in 2010. She received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Penn State and received her masters at Rhode Island School of Design.

+ Full Scholarships Available

+ Classes are held at the Center for Fine Art Photography

+ Two Courses Available

+ More Information at

http://www.c4fap.org/events/youthcamp2017/

About C4FAP
Since 2004, The Center for Fine Art Photography has been a preeminent supporter of photography. As a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, C4FAP is supported globally with donations, grants, and memberships. Based in Fort Collins, CO, the Center for Fine Art Photography offers three public galleries with 20+ exhibitions yearly, classes, reviews and online exhibitions that give photographers and photography enthusiasts from all over the world an opportunity to engage with the Center and it's community. For more information about C4FAP, including information on workshops, membership, becoming a donor and exhibitions, please visit the website at c4fap.org.

Media Contact
Sunshine Divis
Programs Manager
coordinator@c4fap.org
970/224-1010

Gallery Location
400 North College Ave.
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Online at C4FAP.ORG

Media Contact
The Center for Fine Art Photography
970-224-1010
***@c4fap.org
