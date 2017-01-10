 
Processed Views: Suryeing the Industrial Landscape by Barbara Ciurej & Lindsay Lochman

 
 
FRUITLOOPS.
FRUITLOOPS.
 
Listed Under

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Jan. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- January 10, 2017
Processed Views Photography Exhibition Events
Exhibition: January 13 – March 4, 2017 Free Admission
Artist Talks: February 17, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Free Admission
Reception: February 17, from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm Free Admission
Processed Views: Suryeing the Industrial Landscape
by Barbara Ciurej & Lindsay Lochman | Photography Exhibition

Join us on Friday, February 17th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm for artist talks and reception for our Processed Views exhibition. Processed Views interprets the frontier of industrial food production: the seductive and alarming intersection of nature and technology. As we move further away from the sources of our food, we head into uncharted territory replete with unintended consequences for the environment and for our health.

Artists' Biographies: BARBARA CIUREJ is a Chicago-based photographer and graphic designer. She has a BS in Visual Communications from the Institute of Design+Illinois Institute of Technology. Ever looking to the art historical past to invoke order and harmony, her search for narratives to explain the plight of how we got here has fueled 30+ years of making pictures. LINDSAY LOCHMAN is a Milwaukee-based photographer and lecturer at the University of Wisconsin /Milwaukee. She received her MS in Visual Communications at the Institute of Design+Illinois Institute of Technology. In her quest to organize the natural world, she is inspired by the intersection of science, history and the unconscious.

+ Exhibitions and Receptions at C4FAP are always free and open to the public
+ Join us for extended hours every First Friday from 6:00pm-8:00pm
+ Mingle with featured artists & art lovers at our main reception Friday, February 17th, 6:00-8:00 pm
+ Please check our site at c4fap.org for updates and events
+ Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Linkedin for more art and news

About C4FAP
Since 2004, The Center for Fine Art Photography has been a preeminent supporter of photography. As a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, C4FAP is supported globally with donations, grants, and memberships. Based in Fort Collins, CO, the Center offers three public galleries with 20+ exhibitions yearly, classes, reviews and online exhibitions that give photographers and photography enthusiasts from all over the world an opportunity to engage with the Center and its community. For more information about C4FAP, including information on workshops, membership, becoming a donor and exhibitions, please visit the website at C4FAP.ORG

Media Contact
Sunshine Divis
Programs Manager
coordinator@c4fap.org
970/224-1010

Gallery Location
400 N. College Ave.
Fort Collins, Co,
80524
End
Source:
Email:***@c4fap.org Email Verified
