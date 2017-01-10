News By Tag
Processed Views: Suryeing the Industrial Landscape by Barbara Ciurej & Lindsay Lochman
Processed Views Photography Exhibition Events
Exhibition: January 13 – March 4, 2017 Free Admission
Artist Talks: February 17, from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm Free Admission
Reception: February 17, from 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm Free Admission
Processed Views: Suryeing the Industrial Landscape
by Barbara Ciurej & Lindsay Lochman | Photography Exhibition
Join us on Friday, February 17th from 6:00pm to 8:00pm for artist talks and reception for our Processed Views exhibition. Processed Views interprets the frontier of industrial food production: the seductive and alarming intersection of nature and technology. As we move further away from the sources of our food, we head into uncharted territory replete with unintended consequences for the environment and for our health.
Artists' Biographies:
About C4FAP
Since 2004, The Center for Fine Art Photography has been a preeminent supporter of photography. As a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization, C4FAP is supported globally with donations, grants, and memberships. Based in Fort Collins, CO, the Center offers three public galleries with 20+ exhibitions yearly, classes, reviews and online exhibitions that give photographers and photography enthusiasts from all over the world an opportunity to engage with the Center and its community. For more information about C4FAP, including information on workshops, membership, becoming a donor and exhibitions, please visit the website at C4FAP.ORG
Media Contact
Sunshine Divis
Programs Manager
coordinator@
970/224-1010
Gallery Location
400 N. College Ave.
Fort Collins, Co,
80524
End
