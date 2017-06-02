 
The Dopamine Collective Photography Exhibition

The Center for Fine Art Photography presents: The Dopamine Collective Photography Exhibition. "The Dopamine Collective is an elective collection of scientific minds with a common strong desire to shed their labcoats and embrace the philosophy of the
 
FORT COLLINS, Colo. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Dopamine Collective Photography Exhibition

Join us for inspiring Artist Talks, viewing the exhibition, and Reception.

The Dopamine Collective is a diverse group of inquiring minds that want to use their backgrounds in science to explore the philosophy of art and art making.  Each member specializes in a different analytical field, and uses that background and process to create their work. They state: "We are non-artists performing a series of experiments, examining the art-world from outside. The project was created to examine the construction of art using the scientific method, while exploring society's need for conclusive authorship.  As a plausible group, the 'collective' explores fiction as reality drawing on an extensive scientific background," –The Dopamine Collective statement.

This exhibition will include work from each of the seven artists, presented in museum style. The exhibited work ranges from X-radiation to chemical deconstruction of photographs. Included are strikingly beautiful photos of the peripheries of microscope slides, manually transcribed JPEG code to create a musical symphony, and analogue film exposed to exothermic forces. Art and science are finding more common ground, experience this collectives artwork on the cutting edge of this confluence.


http://www.c4fap.org/

The Center for Fine Art Photography
***@c4fap.org
***@c4fap.org
