New Book Release: Apne Asli Aur Sacche Astitva Ko Jaane - Ek Yaatra Aantrik Shaanti Aur Mukti Ki Oar
The main purpose to write this book is to provide clarity and guidance to all the spiritual seekers throughout the world.
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (March 4, 2017)
• Language: Hindi
• ISBN-10: 9385945882
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945885
• Shipping Weight: 1.1 pounds
Apne Asli Aur Sacche Astitva Ko Jaane - Ek Yaatra Aantrik Shaanti Aur Mukti Ki Oar is the second book by Rachna Khemchandani. The main purpose to write this book is to provide clarity and guidance to all the spiritual seekers throughout the world. I got a strong intuitive feeling to write this book so that more and more people can be benefited by it. I wanted to share my life's journey & experiences in depth with readers and sadhaks/spiritual seekers who are on a similar path so that they can get insight and more clarity on lot of issues which will deepen their faith and help them to see their own journey in a different light. The other reason of writing this book is to help other sadhaks/spiritual seekers gain insight and learn from my experiences. I never intended to write this book for any name or fame or money but rather my main intention is to help other seekers on their spiritual path so that they can purify their inner selves and experience higher states of consciousness, inner peace and inner freedom.
About the author: My birth name is Rachna Khemchandani. My spiritual name is Shashwati. I have done my schooling from Loreto Convent in Lucknow, India. I did my graduation in arts from Lucknow University. I did my Masters in Business Administration from Jaipuria Institue of Management in Lucknow. I have worked as a training manager and soft skills trainer in the past. I left my job in 2005 when I decided to completely focus on my spiritual path. I was born in the year 1977 and from the very beginning I had spiritual inclination, devotion and bhakti. I became more serious towards my spiritual path when I was 18 years old and after that there was no looking back. I kept on moving ahead with more and more intensity and focus till I realized my true self and inner freedom. I am currently living in Bangalore, India and playing a role of a spiritual guide and teacher helping, guiding and teaching a few selected students who are on this spiritual path.
Apne Asli Aur Sacche Astitva Ko Jaane - Ek Yaatra Aantrik Shaanti Aur Mukti Ki Oar (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. http://www.amazon.in/
Contact
05322552257
***@yahoo.com
