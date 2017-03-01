 
News By Tag
* Valerie's House
* Angela Melvin
* Grieving Children
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Valerie's House elects five new board members

 
 
Angela Melvin, Founder and CEO, Valerie's House
Angela Melvin, Founder and CEO, Valerie's House
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Valerie's House
* Angela Melvin
* Grieving Children

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Valerie's House, a nonprofit organization helping children and families work through grief following the death of a loved one, has elected five new members to its board of directors:  Victoria Loyola, CPA, Markham Norton Mosteller Wright & Company, P.A.; Michael McCullough, Chief Operating Officer, LeeSar; Shannon Mullins, CEO,  Mullins Memorial Funeral Home; Christina Mehta Prendiville, CEO, Mehta Communications; and Bjorn Rosinus, CEO, Endeavor Innovative Workspaces.

They join existing board members Donna J. Caruso, CLU, Financial Advisor, New York Life; Joy Gugliuzza, Realtor®, Royal Shell Real Estate; Kristalyn Loson, Esq., Assistant City Attorney, City of Fort Myers; Scott Sherman, Engineering Executive, Arthrex Inc.; Mary Silverstein, Senior Partner, RMG, LLC; Melodie Turish, Community Volunteer; and Michelle Whitlock, CEO, Siesta Pebble, Inc.

Valerie's House celebrated its first anniversary in January and is now serving 105 children and their caregivers from Lee, Collier, Charlotte, and Hendry counties. Valerie's House is located at 1618 Avalon Place in downtown Fort Myers, with satellite locations at Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd S. in Cape Coral and at The Village School at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road in Naples.

Founded in 2016 by Angela Melvin, Valerie's House is named after her mother, Valerie Melvin, a 31-year old nurse and mother of two daughters who was killed in a car accident in 1987 as she drove to pick up her girls from summer camp.

Interested families who want to enroll or mental health professionals who would like to volunteer can contact Danielle Visone at 239-841-9186 or e-mail Danielle@valerieshouseswfl.org.Valerie's House is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information or to make donations, visit www.valerieshouseswfl.org or mail to Valerie's House, Inc., PO Box 1955, Fort Myers, FL 33902.

Contact
Valerie's House
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
End
Source:Valerie's House for Grieving Families
Email:***@valerieshouseswfl.org
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Valerie's House News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share