Valerie's House elects five new board members
They join existing board members Donna J. Caruso, CLU, Financial Advisor, New York Life; Joy Gugliuzza, Realtor®, Royal Shell Real Estate; Kristalyn Loson, Esq., Assistant City Attorney, City of Fort Myers; Scott Sherman, Engineering Executive, Arthrex Inc.; Mary Silverstein, Senior Partner, RMG, LLC; Melodie Turish, Community Volunteer; and Michelle Whitlock, CEO, Siesta Pebble, Inc.
Valerie's House celebrated its first anniversary in January and is now serving 105 children and their caregivers from Lee, Collier, Charlotte, and Hendry counties. Valerie's House is located at 1618 Avalon Place in downtown Fort Myers, with satellite locations at Cape Christian Church, 2110 Chiquita Blvd S. in Cape Coral and at The Village School at 6000 Goodlette-Frank Road in Naples.
Founded in 2016 by Angela Melvin, Valerie's House is named after her mother, Valerie Melvin, a 31-year old nurse and mother of two daughters who was killed in a car accident in 1987 as she drove to pick up her girls from summer camp.
Interested families who want to enroll or mental health professionals who would like to volunteer can contact Danielle Visone at 239-841-9186 or e-mail Danielle@valerieshouseswfl.org.Valerie's House is fully supported through generous donations from the community. For more information or to make donations, visit www.valerieshouseswfl.org or mail to Valerie's House, Inc., PO Box 1955, Fort Myers, FL 33902.
Contact
Valerie's House
***@valerieshouseswfl.org
End
