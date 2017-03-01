AML Wrestling/February 2017/Official Results

Here are the results of AML Wrestling Presents: ALL FOR THE GLORY TV taping which was held Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds in Winston-Salem, NC.

-- America's Most Liked Wrestling, or AML Wrestling for short, returned to the Winston Salem Fairgrounds on February 25, 2017 for AML Wrestling Presents: All for the Glory. Coming on the heels of the huge sellout second anniversary in January, the ramifications of the matches here will be felt for many months, even years. Here are the OFFICIAL results."The Revolutionary"DARIUS LOCKHART defeated "Mr. Excellence" BRANDON SCOTT by pinfall. Scott, who has been on a losing streak in AML action over the last few months, and during an interview with AML TV announcer Matt Clark he explicitly blamed former partner AXTON RAY for his recent swoon; Scott's problems with Axton Ray led to them ending their tag team and friendship at the end of 2016.The HEATSEEKERS (Matt Sigmon and Elliot Russell) w/ GEORGE SOUTH beat The GYMNASTY BOYS (White Mike and Timmy Lou Retton) w/ The Tommy Thomas. In their AML Wrestling debut, The Gymnasty Boys faced the two-time former tag team champions as the HeatSeekers attempt to climb back into AML Wrestling Tag Team title contention. After a game effort by The Gymnasty Boys, The HeatSeekers were able to get the victory following the Heat-Seeking Missile headbutt from Sigmon."The Renegade" AXTON RAY defeated "Picture Perfect" JORDAN KAGE by pinfall to retain the AML Prestige Championship. Kage demanded this match due to the controversial ending to the match in January when Ray won the title when he pinned the then-champion when Kage's foot was on the bottom rope. In the return match, Axton was able to secure a pinfall win moments after the official poetically stopped a three-count for Kage when Ray's foot was on the ropes. After Ray won the match, he was viciously attacked from behind by Brandon Scott, leaving Ray injured on the mat.CW ANDERSON pinned DAMIEN WAYNE. In a return match from January (in which New Jack interfered to help Anderson win) Damien Wayne had Anderson pinned at least twice only the referee was either distracted or knocked out. After Anderson rebounded and won, Damien Wayne snapped. He brutally attacked referee Jeff Bunton, hitting him with his big elbow drop. Several members of The Future Stars of AML roster came to the official's aid but an enraged Damien Wayne attacked all of them which left a sprawl of injured bodies in his wake. AML Wrestling Owner Tracy Myers then angrily confronted Damien in the ring and demanded he cease the attacks. However, Damien refused and ended up kicking Myers in the gut, bodyslamming and hitting him and AML Security Head Bobby Lucas with a flying elbow drop. As a result, Damien Wayne was suspended indefinitely for his conduct.The GEORDIE BULLDOGS (Mark Denny and Sean Denny) defeated the DIXON LINE (Ken Dixon and Joe Keys) w/ Robert Locke to retain the AML Tag Team Championship. The Supervisors of Snapmare City were able to overcome a numbers disadvantage and get a clean pinfall win, again with the help of the magical mist.CALEB KONLEY pinned PJ BLACK in a special challenge match. This was an athletic masterpiece by two phenomenal talents. Konley was able to keep his winning streak going by cleanly pinning Black after twenty minutes of nonstop action.ZANE DAWSON (w/ GEORGE SOUTH) defeated KING SHANE WILLIAMS (w/QUEEN TAYLOR) to win the AML Wrestling Champion. This was a seesaw affair that saw George South evicted from ringside after repeatedly interfering in the match and a vicious brawl throughout. After 15 minutes, Dawson hit King Shane with his patented lariat and he secured the pinfall. "The One Man Riot" Zane Dawson is the new AML Wrestling Champion.After the match, Dawson was joined by South and the Heatseekers (collectively known as The XPendables) to celebrate. All four men attacked the vanquished Williams until Da Powah and then former AML Wrestling Champion Caprice Coleman ran to the ring to break up the fracas. Coleman, returning from a six month absence from AML events, attacked the new champion until he fled to the locker room.Join AML Wrestling for NEVER ENOUGH in Thomasville, NC on March 25 and THE BIG MAN BASH HEAVYWEIGHT TOURNAMENT in Frankliton, NC on March 26. Tickets available NOW at