GAI Positions Power Generation Market Sector for the Future

Veteran Employee Gary Brendel, PE Moves to Strategic/Senior Advisory Role, Succeeded Internally by Established Leader Kent Cockley, MS, PE
 
 
Gary Brendel, PE and Kent Cockley, MS, PE
Gary Brendel, PE and Kent Cockley, MS, PE
 
PITTSBURGH - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- GAI Consultants (GAI) announces that Kent Cockley, MS, PE, former Director of Engineering, has assumed the role of Senior Director of Engineering and Power Generation Market Sector Leader. Current Senior Director of Engineering and Power Generation Market Sector Leader, Gary Brendel, PE, is stepping into a Strategic/Senior Advisory role for the company. GAI's focus is to build the firm's Market Services for the future while maintaining client continuity through the transition.

About Gary
• Mr. Brendel specializes in the planning, scheduling, cost control, and coordination of multi-disciplinary design and construction projects at electric power generation facilities.

• For the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Gary directed the preparation of 12 national state-of-practice manuals and technical reports on the disposal and utilization of coal combustion residuals, including the EPRI Coal Ash Disposal Manual.

• He also chaired an ASTM International task group that produced three standards on the uses of coal ash and flue-gas desulfurization material as structural fill.

• Prior to joining GAI, Gary worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

• He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is a registered Professional Engineer in five states.

• With Kent's support, Gary will continue to serve GAI's clients in his new role while simultaneously developing and implementing strategic plans.

About Kent
• A seasoned professional himself, Mr. Cockley has been with GAI for over 20 years.

• Kent specializes in Environmental Engineering, Coal Combustion Residual Landfill and Impoundment Siting, Design, Permitting, Closure and Construction Monitoring, beneficial use of Coal Combustion By-products, and he also has experience with water/wastewater management.

• Continuing in his new role, Kent will support GAI's new and existing clients by tapping established Power Generation leadership and cultivating the firm's up-and-coming professionals.

• Kent holds a master's degree in Environmental Engineering and a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, both from the University of Pittsburgh.

• He is a registered Professional Engineer and a member of the American Coal Ash Association.

• In his spare time, Kent coaches for the Murrysville Area Soccer Association and actively volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America.

Quotes
Gary Brendel, PE, Senior Director of Engineering, GAI Consultants:
"I was first attracted to GAI by the professionalism, intelligence and good humor evident throughout the company—traits that continue to this day. My thanks to all the clients and co-workers who have made my first 38 years at GAI so rewarding."

• Stephen Gould, MBA, Senior Vice President, GAI Consultants:
"We have been preparing for this evolution for three years, and we are excited for both Kent and Gary in their new roles! Only at a company with GAI's level of stability can one move a four-decade veteran into a new role that maximizes his knowledge of the industry and client needs, and have a two-decade seasoned leader step up to continue growing the firm's capabilities, locations, and services. I look forward to continuing to work with both Kent and Gary to meet GAI's clients' needs and move us into the future!"

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned engineering, planning, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

