News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GAI Positions Power Generation Market Sector for the Future
Veteran Employee Gary Brendel, PE Moves to Strategic/Senior Advisory Role, Succeeded Internally by Established Leader Kent Cockley, MS, PE
About Gary
• Mr. Brendel specializes in the planning, scheduling, cost control, and coordination of multi-disciplinary design and construction projects at electric power generation facilities.
• For the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), Gary directed the preparation of 12 national state-of-practice manuals and technical reports on the disposal and utilization of coal combustion residuals, including the EPRI Coal Ash Disposal Manual.
• He also chaired an ASTM International task group that produced three standards on the uses of coal ash and flue-gas desulfurization material as structural fill.
• Prior to joining GAI, Gary worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
• He holds a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is a registered Professional Engineer in five states.
• With Kent's support, Gary will continue to serve GAI's clients in his new role while simultaneously developing and implementing strategic plans.
About Kent
• A seasoned professional himself, Mr. Cockley has been with GAI for over 20 years.
• Kent specializes in Environmental Engineering, Coal Combustion Residual Landfill and Impoundment Siting, Design, Permitting, Closure and Construction Monitoring, beneficial use of Coal Combustion By-products, and he also has experience with water/wastewater management.
• Continuing in his new role, Kent will support GAI's new and existing clients by tapping established Power Generation leadership and cultivating the firm's up-and-coming professionals.
• Kent holds a master's degree in Environmental Engineering and a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, both from the University of Pittsburgh.
• He is a registered Professional Engineer and a member of the American Coal Ash Association.
• In his spare time, Kent coaches for the Murrysville Area Soccer Association and actively volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America.
Quotes
• Gary Brendel, PE, Senior Director of Engineering, GAI Consultants:
"I was first attracted to GAI by the professionalism, intelligence and good humor evident throughout the company—traits that continue to this day. My thanks to all the clients and co-workers who have made my first 38 years at GAI so rewarding."
• Stephen Gould, MBA, Senior Vice President, GAI Consultants:
"We have been preparing for this evolution for three years, and we are excited for both Kent and Gary in their new roles! Only at a company with GAI's level of stability can one move a four-decade veteran into a new role that maximizes his knowledge of the industry and client needs, and have a two-decade seasoned leader step up to continue growing the firm's capabilities, locations, and services. I look forward to continuing to work with both Kent and Gary to meet GAI's clients' needs and move us into the future!"
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse