News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Creative Lodging Solutions Wins Multiple Sales Achievement Awards
Beth Magnin was recognized as the National Sales Executive of the Year Gold Winner while CSO Cindy Rudovich was named a Senior Sales Executive of the Year Silver Winner. Kim Borozan received a Silver Stevie and April Chaney a Bronze Stevie for National Sales Executive of the Year. The entire team was named a National Sales Team of the Year Silver Winner for their achievements over the past year.
"With Cindy's leadership, our national sales team continues to fuel Creative Lodging Solutions' fast-paced growth," said CEO Michael Tetterton. "This allows us to serve an ever-growing segment of business travelers and expand our services. Congratulations to each member of our sales team."
Now in its eleventh year, the Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honors for business development and sales professionals. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year's competition.
"The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service continues to be among the most competitive and fastest-growing of our awards programs," said Michael Gallagher, founder and president of the Stevie Awards.
Creative Lodging Solutions provides customized lodging programs for the business travel community. They were recognized as the Company of the Year at the 2016 Golden Bridge Awards, Employer of the Year at the 2016 Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and named to the Inc. 5000 List of fastest-growing private companies in America for the seventh year.
About Creative Lodging Solutions:
Creative Lodging Solutions (CLS™) is an award-winning corporate lodging services provider that is passionate about great travel management service and the difference it can make to its business travelers, hotel partners, and community. Launched in 2002, CLS aims to disrupt the business travel industry by combining the values of flexible hotel and corporate apartment solutions with reliable travel expense and billing management. CLS reserved over 13 million traveler nights by offering volume discounts and easy hotel management to companies with over $250,000 in annual hotel travel. For more information, visit https://www.yourcls.com.
Contact
Creative Lodging Solutions
***@yourcls.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse