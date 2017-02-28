News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Worcester Hosts Third Cruelty-Free Fair
The 1st of April sees the successful yearly event take place in the heart of the city
Over 40 stallholders will be offering a range of exciting products including artisan chocolates, cakes, jams, sweets, savouries, smoothies, clothing, make-up, soaps, toys, crafts and cookbooks. National and local campaigns will also be represented.
Free food samples will be available from the Worcester Vegans and Veggies stall providing tasty items for all to try whether vegan, veggie or omnivore. This is an ideal opportunity for the adventurous to try new things.
This major free entry event continues to put the Faithful City on the map as one of the leading areas for this growing area of interest from the public.
Free gift on entry (while stocks last)!
For further details please see
https://www.facebook.com/
Press enquiries can be made to Paul Crouch (WVV Chair) on 07976 868484 or p_crouch@hotmail.com.
Contact
Paul Crouch
***@worcsveg.org.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse