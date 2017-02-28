 
Industry News





Worcester Hosts Third Cruelty-Free Fair

The 1st of April sees the successful yearly event take place in the heart of the city
 
WORCESTER, England - March 6, 2017 - PRLog -- Following the success of last year's event which saw over 1,000 visitors, Worcester Vegans and Veggies will be hosting their 3rd Cruelty Free Fair on the 1st April 2017 at the historic Guildhall between 10:30 and 16:00.

Over 40 stallholders will be offering a range of exciting products including artisan chocolates, cakes, jams, sweets, savouries, smoothies, clothing, make-up, soaps, toys, crafts and cookbooks. National and local campaigns will also be represented.

Free food samples will be available from the Worcester Vegans and Veggies stall providing tasty items for all to try whether vegan, veggie or omnivore. This is an ideal opportunity for the adventurous to try new things.

This major free entry event continues to put the Faithful City on the map as one of the leading areas for this growing area of interest from the public.

Free gift on entry (while stocks last)!

For further details please see

https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterVegansVeggies/

Press enquiries can be made to Paul Crouch (WVV Chair) on 07976 868484 or p_crouch@hotmail.com.

Contact
Paul Crouch
***@worcsveg.org.uk
Source:
Email:***@worcsveg.org.uk Email Verified
Tags:Vegan, Vegetarian, Worcester
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Worcester - Worcestershire - England
Subject:Events
