Angelina Hart appears on Budget Weddings NYC Show
Designer speaks about luxury leather handbags, jewelry and professional makeup brushes
"Being on the show was a great experience. CharLena was a great host. I really appreciated the depth of the questions and I loved discussing the backstories of my products with her and her audience. I hope that my passion for creating beautiful things came across during the show," stated Angelina.
This was the first appearance for Angelina on the Budget Weddings NYC show. It gave her a chance to connect with a new audience. Most of the dialog was focused on Angelina's luxury leather handbags, makeup brushes and jewelry. The conversation also included topics such as design influences and dressing Hollywood stars during the award season. For more information on Grand Career Tote women's business handbag, please visit https://www.angelinahartboutique.com/
About Angelina Hart
Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century. She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.
Sophia Kratos
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
