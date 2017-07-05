 
Industry News





Angelina Hart Launches New Ad Campaign Featuring Spanish Actress Paula Martin Nevado

New ad spots to highlight hi-end fashion jewelry and handbags
 
 
Paula Nevado for Angelina Hart Fashion Jewelry
Paula Nevado for Angelina Hart Fashion Jewelry
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - July 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Angelina Hartis collaborating with Spanish actress Paula Martin Nevado for a new ad campaign entitled "Mysterious Luxury".  Ms. Nevado will be featured in upcoming print and film spots. The ads will highlight Angelina Hart's Toujours Gems jewelry collection and the Grand Career Tote from her handbag collection.

"I am excited to be working with Paula. She is a wonderful actress and I love the way she expresses the emotions of my products. I'm going to take a different creative approach with these commercials. I want to get away from the typical product advertising style. It was important to collaborate with someone like Paula who can help express my brand in a unique and enticing way," stated Angelina.

The ads, due out towards the end of Summer 2017, are an artistic expression of the glamour and sensuality of Angelina Hart designs. Paula Martin Nevado, an accomplished actress from Spain, will be the mystery woman featured in the ads.Angelina Hart's Toujours Gems fashion jewelry collection features eco-friendly, luxurious gems. Her beautiful fashion jewelry line is available at https://www.angelinahartboutique.com/collections/fashion-....

The Grand Career Tote has an $1200 MSRP and is available at the designer's site, Angelina Hart Boutique: http://www.angelinahartboutique.com/collections/leather-handbags/products/grand-career-tote.

About Angelina Hart

Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century.  She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.

Media Contact
Sophia Kratos
(858) 247-2410
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
Source:Angelina Hart
Email:***@angelinahartboutique.com Email Verified
