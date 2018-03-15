News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hartique Gems Jewelry by Angelina Hart Now Available at Rancho Santa Fe Estate and Fine Jewelry
The Angelina Hart's Hartique Gems are the best choice in colorless and colored lab-created, eco-friendly gems. Hartique Gems are breathtakingly beautiful and hand made with love and attention to detail. When placed next to a real diamond, it is difficult to tell which one is real and which one is lab created.
"As a local designer, I am very proud to have my Hartique Gems collection offered at Rancho Santa Fe Estate and Fine Jewelry. My Hartique Gems are ideal for travel jewelry as they have the look and feel of real gemstones. There is something for every woman in my collection, from casual to very elaborate. I am so happy to offer my best to customers who appreciate the best." stated Angelina.
Rancho Santa Fe Fine and Estate Jewelry is located at 6024 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe, California 92067.
Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set fsbdt out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century. She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best creations she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.
Media Contact:
Sophia Kratos
(858) 247-2410 sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
Contact
Sophia Kratos
***@angelinahartboutique.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse