Angelina Hart Expands Availability of Ultimate Women's Business Handbag
Three New Resellers Sign on to Offer The Grand Career Tote Model
"I'm pleased to partner with these exciting resellers and offer my Grand Career Tote to a much wider audience. It is a great way to bring my brand and our message of timeless elegance to new customers across multiple channels. We look forward to building on this going forward," stated Angelina.
Key to the business tote's functionality is a large, removable cosmetic / accessory pouch combined with several side pockets that provide storage for all your devices. Each bag is handmade in Italy. MSRP on the Grand Career Tote is $599.00 and is available at https://www.angelinahartboutique.com/
About Angelina Hart
Angelina Hart is reinventing what timeless, classic style looks like for the modern woman. She set out to create what she calls "The New Timeless", classic for the new century. She eschews products that will become dated or are trendy. Angelina's goal is to put the best things she can into the world that are of our time, for all time. For more information visit http://www.angelinahartboutique.com.
Media Contact
Sophia Kratos
858 247 2410
sophia@angelinahartboutique.com
