Android Pay is focus of new yStats.com publication

Hamburg-based online business research firm yStats.com has published a new report in its series on mobile wallet providers. The publication, "Android Pay Profile 2017," reviews the features of the service and provides data on its usage.

Infographic: Android Pay Profile 2017

Contact

yStats.com Press team

***@ystats.com yStats.com Press team

End

-- Now functioning in eight countries as detailed in the yStats.com report, Google'swas first put in service in thein September 2015. Users of Android Pay typically link a credit, debit or prepaid card to theservice to be able to make payments with their mobile phone in a store or when shopping through theStudies cited in the yStats.com publication show thattrailedusage in the USA last year, but was ahead of. The report includes news of recent partnerships and details of usage in the markets where Android Pay functions.https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170101_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Android-Pay-Profile-2017.pdfyStats.com GmbH & Co. KGBehringstrasse 28a, D-22765 HamburgPhone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51E-Mail: press@ystats.comInternet: www.ystats.comTwitter: www.twitter.com/ystatsLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystatsFacebook: www.facebook.com/ystatsFounded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.