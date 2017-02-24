Steve Shropshire Steps onto COBA's Board of Directors

Steve Shropshire continues his involvement with Central Oregon by joining the Central Oregon Builders Association Board of Directors

-- Jordan Ramis PC shareholder Steve Shropshire stepped onto the Central Oregon Builders Association ("COBA") Board of Directors. He has been a member since 2013 and has been the Vice Chair of the Government Affairs Committee since 2016. In addition to serving as a member of the board, Shropshire will now serve as the Chair of the Government Affairs Committee.As a Jordan Ramis PC attorney, Shropshire focuses much of his practice towards the firm's Dirt Law® group. He has extensive hands-on experience in providing real estate development services to the building industry in the Pacific Northwest. "I am looking forward to continuing the firm's long-standing tradition of supporting the building industry and specifically COBA's mission to promote, protect, and improve our built environment,"said Shropshire.In support of his commitment to bettering the home building industry, Shropshire initiated and maintains COBA's members-only Legal Access Program. Each COBA member has the benefit of receiving 15 minutes of free legal advice per month from the attorneys at Jordan Ramis PC.was established in 1963 and has offices in Oregon and Washington. Jordan Ramis represents clients throughout the western United States in business law, local government law, litigation and dispute resolution, and Dirt Law(real estate, environmental, land use, and construction law).