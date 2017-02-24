News By Tag
Steve Shropshire Steps onto COBA's Board of Directors
Steve Shropshire continues his involvement with Central Oregon by joining the Central Oregon Builders Association Board of Directors
As a Jordan Ramis PC attorney, Shropshire focuses much of his practice towards the firm's Dirt Law® group. He has extensive hands-on experience in providing real estate development services to the building industry in the Pacific Northwest. "I am looking forward to continuing the firm's long-standing tradition of supporting the building industry and specifically COBA's mission to promote, protect, and improve our built environment,"
In support of his commitment to bettering the home building industry, Shropshire initiated and maintains COBA's members-only Legal Access Program. Each COBA member has the benefit of receiving 15 minutes of free legal advice per month from the attorneys at Jordan Ramis PC.
Jordan Ramis PC (http://jordanramis.com/
Contact
Jordan Ramis PC
Carly Ruben-Stahr, Marketing Assistant
***@jordanramis.com
