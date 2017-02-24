News By Tag
Why Do We Need Safety Valve in Boiler?
Safety valve is the most important safety fitting as it is fitted to prevent excessive pressure buildup in the boiler. Excessive pressure can lead to boiler explosion.
• A safety valve is designed to open and relieve excess pressure from boiler by releasing a volume of fluid from within the equipment, when predetermined excess pressure is reached.
• If the operating pressure in the system goes above the safe limit of material of construction, it can cause ruinous failure.
• To prevent such failure safety valves are provided in the boiler.
According to FMA regulation 1970, every boiler having a heating surface surpassing 100 square feet must be equipped with two safety valves. One of the safety valves must be of direct spring loaded type mounted vertically. The relieving capacity is determined by boiler capacity at peak load. Safety valve must be set to blow at different pressures. The spindles, moving parts & disk must not be made of material that corrodes easily. The safety valve must be able to discharge steam pressure with a rise of pressure of not greater than 10% of authorized safe working pressure.
Thermodyne Engineering Systems is one of the best Industrial boiler manufacturing company in India.
Thermodyne Engineering Systems
