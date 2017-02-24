British Candle Brand is the right @PicknMelt to support Education in Congo

Everyone loves the sweet shop! The creators of candle brand Pick n Melt wanted to bring this same exciting feeling into picking favourite scents of candles...

Pick n Melt Kinshasa Dreams Candle

-- With their trademark 1cm x 1cm x 1cm Cube Melts™ and over 250 different 'flavours' to choose from there are literally billions and billions of different combinations you can make to find the perfect aroma for every occasion... And one of the exciting aspects of this product is the waxed art that is created as the cubes melt in the warmers.There are also 250 scented luxury scented soy candles in a Pick 'n' Melt tin... All candles come in a stylish quirky Pick 'n' Melt gift box: And it was this product that inspired the owners to create a limited-edition luxury scented candle; "Kinshasa Dreams" in support of the arts in education social enterprise #Esimbi. The candle is the colour and design of the Congolese flag, allowing the yellow stars to melt into the blue candle, creating art; and filling the room with the unique rich blend of spiced fruit and berries.ESIMBI (meaning "it works" in Lingala, one of the languages spoken in the Democratic Republic of Congo) was set-up primarily to provide vocational training with secured employment (via an Apprenticeship Project and an Apprenticeship Resource Hub) to young adults in the UK and in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This is achieved by collaborating with its alliance charities."The best thing about ESIMBI is that 'it works' -to help young people work for themselves, allowing them to hold their futures in their own hands. I was fortunate to have a good start and sound education, and this is my main reason for wanting to give the gift of inspiration, empowerment and achievement to as many young people in the Congo and UK as possible… and education is the key to freedom for them." – Founder of ESIMBI and award winning fashion designer Tina LobondiThe main reason that Tina set-up the social enterprise was because she saw how children in schools were unable to express themselves through art or music, because they could not afford materials such as colouring pencils. Having built a successful career as a fashion designer, with recognition across media and celebrity wearers of her clothes including Thandie Newton, Tina felt she needed to give something back, and she continues to do this through #Esimbi... find out more on esimbi.org.Pick n Melt supported the first year anniversary during London Fashion Week 2017 in One Whitehall Place, London, by providing Kinshasa Dreams candles for the guests... And for those who would like to support Esimbi to improve the lives of the youths in Congo can buy a limited edition scented candle from Pick n Melt, with £3 from each candle sale being donated to ESIMBI Social Enterprise.Use the code ESIMBI during checkout to receive 25% off of all our other scented candles and wax melts.