 
News By Tag
* Career
* Variety
* Edward Jones
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dewitt
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Quit the Cubicle. It's Time to Branch Out

 
DEWITT, Mich. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- With the new year comes the opportunity to make changes to boost your job satisfaction and reach your career potential. One way to reach that potential is by setting up a more productive workspace. Although a cubicle is a great way to collaborate and work alongside your colleagues, you may feel that you've earned the opportunity to work in your own space.

At Edward Jones, we agree. Our financial advisors operate from their own branch offices in the neighborhoods in which they serve. This arrangement offers many benefits, including:

Autonomy
You are trusted to set your schedule, build client relationships, provide exceptional service and be the leader of your branch office. You decide how to best service your clients and community.

Collaboration not competition
The branch office environment fosters collaboration between the financial advisor, branch office administrator who provides essential support services and other experts located in the home office. The focus is on serving clients with the full support of resources that Edward Jones provides. The only limitation is your own ambition.

Variety
No more monotony. Some days you may find yourself diligently working in the office, while other days you are out in the community getting to know your existing and potential clientele. The workday can be as interesting as you make it.

If you aren't ready to leave the cubicle behind, try these tips to maximize your productivity and get promoted to that corner office. Ready to explore the Edward Jones Opportunity? Start here: http://careers.edwardjones.com/explore-opportunities/inde...

Contact
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti
517-669-8817
***@edwardjones.com
End
Source:Edward Jones
Email:***@edwardjones.com Email Verified
Tags:Career, Variety, Edward Jones
Industry:Business
Location:Dewitt - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti: Financial Advisor PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share