News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Quit the Cubicle. It's Time to Branch Out
At Edward Jones, we agree. Our financial advisors operate from their own branch offices in the neighborhoods in which they serve. This arrangement offers many benefits, including:
Autonomy
You are trusted to set your schedule, build client relationships, provide exceptional service and be the leader of your branch office. You decide how to best service your clients and community.
Collaboration not competition
The branch office environment fosters collaboration between the financial advisor, branch office administrator who provides essential support services and other experts located in the home office. The focus is on serving clients with the full support of resources that Edward Jones provides. The only limitation is your own ambition.
Variety
No more monotony. Some days you may find yourself diligently working in the office, while other days you are out in the community getting to know your existing and potential clientele. The workday can be as interesting as you make it.
If you aren't ready to leave the cubicle behind, try these tips to maximize your productivity and get promoted to that corner office. Ready to explore the Edward Jones Opportunity?
Contact
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti
517-669-8817
***@edwardjones.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse