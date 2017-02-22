 
Acuity Cloud Solutions and Brilent Announce Partnership to Help Recruiters Find Top Talent Quickly

 
 
Brilent and Acuity Partner
Brilent and Acuity Partner
 
KEENE, N.H. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Brilent, a data science tech company, and Acuity Cloud Solutions, an expert in HCM cloud-based application support and services, have recently partnered to support clients with an integrated solution to help recruiters quickly and effectively identify the right talent to hire.

The connection between Brilent's candidate recommendation engine and Acuity Cloud Solutions' professional solutions allows companies to optimize their recruiting efforts by leveraging the power of big data and machine learning.

Companies place heavy demands on recruiters to find and hire the best talent. Larger recruiting departments face the challenge of having thousands of total applicants within their application tracking systems and limited methods for prioritizing the best candidates for specific jobs. The inefficiencies of manual data analysis cause recruiter and candidate frustration.

The integration between Brilent and Oracle HCM Cloud allows a seamless exchange of information so candidate data can be analyzed, ranked, and immediately leveraged by recruiters. Companies benefit from utilizing an intelligent data engine for their talent needs. With the Brilent solution, pre-screening candidates takes minutes as opposed to hours or days thus shortening the time-to-hire, and increasing the number of candidate placements.

This partnership offers an innovative solution that optimizes the recruiter and candidate experience, and delivers reliable results that enterprise-level organizations can count on.

"I am pleased to announce that Brilent's intelligent engine for candidate recommendations will be available for all shared clients with Acuity, delivering an integrated solution with Oracle HCM Cloud products. Acuity has a strong reputation for effective integrations and high-level customer service," said Garry Ma, CEO of Brilent Inc.

"Acuity seeks to offer the highest level of technical integrations for our clients. By partnering with Brilent, we position our clients for success in finding the best talent to meet their objectives," shared Heidi Hurt, CEO of Acuity Cloud Solutions.

About Brilent

Brilent is a data science tech company developing a SaaS solution to help recruiters quickly and effectively identify the right talent to hire. The Brilent team brings together deep experience in machine learning and data science from leading-edge companies to solve the growing problem of leveraging big data to effectively identify and connect with the right talent. For more information, visit: www.brilent.com.

About Acuity Cloud Solutions

Acuity Cloud Solutions is an Oracle Gold Partner specializing in HCM cloud-based application support and services with a focus on Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite. Our executive team and senior consultants, based in the US and Canada, have a combined 100+ years' experience delivering expert knowledge and support with implementations, migrations, upgrades, remote system administration, training, end user support, project management, and more. For more information, visit www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.

Click to Share