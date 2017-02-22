News By Tag
Top Security Features Ensure Product Authenticity
During unstable economic periods, there can be spikes in counterfeiting and attempted counterfeiting of Precious Metals products. While APMEX uses impeccable security protocols, you may wish to select an individual item with special enhanced security to give your collection or investment portfolio the extra safety you desire. To that end, we are pleased to offer a wide selection of enhanced-security products.
Among the many fascinating items featuring the latest advances in anti-counterfeiting measures is the 10 oz Silver Bar from the Geiger Security Line Series. This bar bears an invisible varnish on the reverse that, when placed under a UV or black light, will show a glowing blue design of repeating LEV rhombuses and the year of mintage.
This 5 oz Sunshine Mint Silver Bar incorporates their innovative and fun MintMark SI™ security feature. You can visually authenticate this Silver bar with the Sunshine Mint Decoder Lens. When viewed through Sunshine Minting's special decoder lens, the central design shows the word "Valid." Turning the decoder lens 90 degrees reveals a sunburst. These different views prove the veracity of your bar.
Perhaps the most advanced security technology appears on the 1 oz PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Gold Bar with Veriscan®. This security enhancement uses the metal's microscopic topography to identify any registered product, much like a human fingerprint. Each bar is scanned at production and can then be authenticated in the Veriscan® database at any time. This is top-of-the-line security, rendering these remarkable and remarkably gorgeous bars literally counterfeit-
APMEX is pleased to offer these and many other excellent advanced-security items. Peruse our Products with Security Features page for Precious Metals products featuring some of the very latest security enhancements in the industry here: http://www.apmex.com/
