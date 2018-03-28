News By Tag
New Series Travels Route 66 – Exclusively at APMEX
On November 11, 1926, U.S. Route 66 opened following rapid industrial growth requiring the need for national highways. This 2,448-mile road, winding its way from Chicago to Santa Monica, was the backdrop for numerous family road trips in the first half of the 20th century, providing miles of entertainment and peculiar attractions in a time before cell phones and handheld entertainment.
To celebrate this Main Street of America and the unique roadside landmarks along the way, APMEX is introducing the Icons of Route 66 Series, designed to match the instantly recognizable Route 66 road sign. As the series continues, from Illinois to California, each issue will feature an iconic Route 66 attraction from that state.
The first release celebrates the beginning of Route 66 in Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, in the town of Wilmington, stands a 30-foot-tall statue known as the Gemini Giant (http://apmex.pub/
"As an industry leader, we pride ourselves on our innovative product offerings," APMEX Vice President of Merchandising Ryan Boyles said. "Creating this truly one-of-a-kind series, featuring not only a unique shape but also custom designs depicting the eccentric icons of Route 66, provides our customers with a piece of nostalgia that would make a beautiful addition to any collection – Route 66, Americana or just Silver bullion."
The limited production of each release adds even further appeal on top of the truly one-of-a-kind shield shape, unique designs and .999 fine Silver content. Each Icons of Route 66 Series Highway Shield comes in a custom shield-shaped capsule. Multiples of 10 will come individually capsulated but sealed in one single stack.
Start collecting the series from the beginning and follow as APMEX takes you on a nostalgic journey across America. Shop the 1 oz Silver Illinois Gemini Giant Highway Shield today.
