New Series Travels Route 66 – Exclusively at APMEX

 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- APMEX, Inc., the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is excited to introduce a new limited-production series that will take customers on a journey along one of the most famous roads in America: Route 66 (http://apmex.pub/r66gglpprpr).

On November 11, 1926, U.S. Route 66 opened following rapid industrial growth requiring the need for national highways. This 2,448-mile road, winding its way from Chicago to Santa Monica, was the backdrop for numerous family road trips in the first half of the 20th century, providing miles of entertainment and peculiar attractions in a time before cell phones and handheld entertainment.

To celebrate this Main Street of America and the unique roadside landmarks along the way, APMEX is introducing the Icons of Route 66 Series, designed to match the instantly recognizable Route 66 road sign. As the series continues, from Illinois to California, each issue will feature an iconic Route 66 attraction from that state.

The first release celebrates the beginning of Route 66 in Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, in the town of Wilmington, stands a 30-foot-tall statue known as the Gemini Giant (http://apmex.pub/r66ggppprpr), named after the Gemini space program. This towering man is one of the most photographed attractions along Route 66. Here, in .999 fine Silver, he is shown in the distance as Route 66 stretches into the horizon.

"As an industry leader, we pride ourselves on our innovative product offerings," APMEX Vice President of Merchandising Ryan Boyles said. "Creating this truly one-of-a-kind series, featuring not only a unique shape but also custom designs depicting the eccentric icons of Route 66, provides our customers with a piece of nostalgia that would make a beautiful addition to any collection – Route 66, Americana or just Silver bullion."

The limited production of each release adds even further appeal on top of the truly one-of-a-kind shield shape, unique designs and .999 fine Silver content. Each Icons of Route 66 Series Highway Shield comes in a custom shield-shaped capsule. Multiples of 10 will come individually capsulated but sealed in one single stack.

Start collecting the series from the beginning and follow as APMEX takes you on a nostalgic journey across America. Shop the 1 oz Silver Illinois Gemini Giant Highway Shield today.

About APMEX, Inc.
For more than 15 years, APMEX (http://apmex.pub/r66ggahprpr) has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. Boasting over $9.5 billion in transactions, APMEX was recently ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #45 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion (http://apmex.pub/r66ggbcprpr) and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold (http://apmex.pub/r66gggcprpr), Silver (http://apmex.pub/r66ggscprpr) and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.
