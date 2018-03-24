 
Industry News





March 2018
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524


Second Biblical Series Release from Scottsdale Mint Now at APMEX

 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- APMEX, Inc., the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailer, is pleased to announce the second release of Scottsdale Mint's famed Biblical Series is now available.

In 2015, Arizona-based Scottsdale Mint introduced the first of a new series that features stories from the Bible – both well-known and some of the more obscure. Some of these stories include David and Goliath, the Ten Commandments and Jesus' baptism. This latest release, Jesus Scourged, depicts Jesus being flogged during the trial leading up to his crucifixion.

Similar to all previous releases in the series, this 2 oz coin is cast from .999 fine Silver with antique finishing and a high relief, rimless design. The reverse depicts Gustave Doré's illustration of Jesus being scourged. The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the weight, face value and purity. The edge is engraved with the unique serial number, from 1 to 1499, given to each coin.

Each 2 oz Silver Jesus Scourged coin comes with a certificate of authenticity, giving the coin's minting specifications. The certificate also features the biblical verses Doré used as his inspiration along with an image of his original artwork used as a basis for this Silver coin design. The Scottsdale Mint issues the coin by the authority of the island of Niue, where it is legal tender.

This beautiful coin is now available for purchase in time for the Easter holiday. Each Biblical Series release is highly anticipated – be sure to shop this new release and the entire series, now available at APMEX.

About APMEX, Inc.

For more than 15 years, APMEX (http://apmex.pub/bsjsahprpr) has been one of the nation's largest Precious Metals e-retailers. Boasting over $9.5 billion in transactions, APMEX was recently ranked the #1 Specialty E-Retailer and #45 out of 500 e-retailers by Internet Retailer Magazine. APMEX has the largest selection of bullion (http://apmex.pub/bsjsbcprpr) and numismatic items provided by a retailer, boasting more than 10,000 products. Product offerings include all U.S. Mint bullion such as Gold, Silver and Platinum American Eagle coins. APMEX also sells products from leading mints around the world including The Royal Mint, Perth Mint, Royal Canadian Mint and many others. APMEX is a member of the American Numismatic Association, the International Precious Metals Institute and the Industry Council for Tangible Assets. For additional information, visit www.APMEX.com or call (800) 375-9006.
Click to Share