Second Biblical Series Release from Scottsdale Mint Now at APMEX
In 2015, Arizona-based Scottsdale Mint introduced the first of a new series that features stories from the Bible – both well-known and some of the more obscure. Some of these stories include David and Goliath, the Ten Commandments and Jesus' baptism. This latest release, Jesus Scourged, depicts Jesus being flogged during the trial leading up to his crucifixion.
Similar to all previous releases in the series, this 2 oz coin is cast from .999 fine Silver with antique finishing and a high relief, rimless design. The reverse depicts Gustave Doré's illustration of Jesus being scourged. The obverse features the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by the weight, face value and purity. The edge is engraved with the unique serial number, from 1 to 1499, given to each coin.
Each 2 oz Silver Jesus Scourged coin comes with a certificate of authenticity, giving the coin's minting specifications. The certificate also features the biblical verses Doré used as his inspiration along with an image of his original artwork used as a basis for this Silver coin design. The Scottsdale Mint issues the coin by the authority of the island of Niue, where it is legal tender.
This beautiful coin is now available for purchase in time for the Easter holiday. Each Biblical Series release is highly anticipated – be sure to shop this new release and the entire series, now available at APMEX.
For more than 15 years, APMEX
