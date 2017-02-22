 
News By Tag
* T-Cell Immunotherapy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Strong Pipeline of T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer: A Growth Impetus

"The players in the T-cell immunotherapy market are engaged in developing innovative therapies for strengthening their market position", says RNCOS
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
T-Cell Immunotherapy

Industry:
Health

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

NOIDA, India - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A significant number of T-cell immunotherapy products are under their development stage presently. These products are being studied in large measures across the world, and their companies are coming up with optimistic results. T-cell immunotherapy robust pipeline consists of over 120 T-cell therapies in various phases of development.

In June 2016, Adaptimmune Therapeutics received orphan drug designation from Europe for its NY-ESO SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell therapy for fighting soft tissue sarcoma. The same therapy received orphan status from the US previously. Furthermore, in July 2016, the company gained access to the EMA's newly-established Priority Medicines regulatory initiative for the company's SPEAR T-cell therapy, which targets NY-ESO for the treatment of patients with metastatic synovial sarcoma.

According to a new report by RNCOS, named, "T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer - Pipeline Analysis", the pipeline for cancer drugs looks very promising, with many giant players involved in active research. For instance, Kite Pharma and Juno Therapeutics share a strong position in the market with a total of 14 and 12 products in pipeline, respectively.

There are a plethora of T-cell immunotherapeutic products under the Phase II clinical trial development stage. These Phase II products offer a huge potential in the future, and their successful clinical trials can revolutionize their usage and clinical applications. These late stage products are expected to clear clinical trials phase soon, and could generate regulatory filings to reach market. For instance, companies such as Juno, Kite and Novartis recently reported that their most advanced T-cell immunotherapeutic product may progress through the clinic quickly enough to make it on the market by 2017.

Anticipating the opportunity, drug makers around the globe are building a strong pipeline of products to be sold worldwide; and have been filing applications, seeking approval for the mentioned.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM850.htm

Check Related REPORTS on:  http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
Shushmul Maheshwari
***@rncos.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rncos.com Email Verified
Tags:T-Cell Immunotherapy
Industry:Health
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RNCOS E-Services Pvt Ltd. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share