News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Strong Pipeline of T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer: A Growth Impetus
"The players in the T-cell immunotherapy market are engaged in developing innovative therapies for strengthening their market position", says RNCOS
In June 2016, Adaptimmune Therapeutics received orphan drug designation from Europe for its NY-ESO SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell therapy for fighting soft tissue sarcoma. The same therapy received orphan status from the US previously. Furthermore, in July 2016, the company gained access to the EMA's newly-established Priority Medicines regulatory initiative for the company's SPEAR T-cell therapy, which targets NY-ESO for the treatment of patients with metastatic synovial sarcoma.
According to a new report by RNCOS, named, "T-Cell Immunotherapy for Cancer - Pipeline Analysis", the pipeline for cancer drugs looks very promising, with many giant players involved in active research. For instance, Kite Pharma and Juno Therapeutics share a strong position in the market with a total of 14 and 12 products in pipeline, respectively.
There are a plethora of T-cell immunotherapeutic products under the Phase II clinical trial development stage. These Phase II products offer a huge potential in the future, and their successful clinical trials can revolutionize their usage and clinical applications. These late stage products are expected to clear clinical trials phase soon, and could generate regulatory filings to reach market. For instance, companies such as Juno, Kite and Novartis recently reported that their most advanced T-cell immunotherapeutic product may progress through the clinic quickly enough to make it on the market by 2017.
Anticipating the opportunity, drug makers around the globe are building a strong pipeline of products to be sold worldwide; and have been filing applications, seeking approval for the mentioned.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
Shushmul Maheshwari
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse