Industry News





February 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook Just Published by Frederick Fichman Publishing Company

"The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook" and just been released and will be available for free March 3rd to March 7th
 
 
Cookbook Cover Kindle
Cookbook Cover Kindle
 
MARANA, Ariz. - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- JUST PUBLISHED. Frederick Fichman Publishing company has just published its latest book, "The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook, A Primer for the Gourmet Chef." This book is designed for the home chef who wants to know everything about preparing a full meal from beginning to end. The step-by-step instructions offer ingredient lists, food preparation, cooking, and table setting and presentation. Meals include Prime Rib, Veal Marsala, Steak Diane, Sunday Brunch, Oven Fried Chicken and five other meals. Details for preparation and serving are complete and comprehensive including all side dishes, starters as well as deserts.

This book is published digitally on Amazon Kindle and will be available for free during an Amazon Kindle promotion period starting on Friday, March 3, 2017 that will run until Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
This book includes 10 complete meals and has been updated on March 1, 2017. It includes full color pictures for the main entrée and a special Sour Cream Chocolate Cake recipe as a bonus at the end of the book.

"The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook, A Primer for the Gourmet Chef is also available in print on Amazon subsidiary CreateSpace at: https://www.createspace.com/6968405.

This cookbook is the first edition for a series of full meal cookbooks that will be published in 2017. It is part of the growing library of books for Frederick Fichman Publishing and JournalsCentral dot com.

These books are authored by Frederick Fichman. Mr. Fichman currently has 94 books fiction and non-fiction books published on Amazon and Amazon Create Space.

The Free Amazon Book Promotion can be found at, www.amzn.to/2lilOWc.

Fred Fichman
***@frederickfichman.com
Source:Frederick Fichman Publishing
Email:***@frederickfichman.com Email Verified
