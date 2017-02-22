News By Tag
Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook Just Published by Frederick Fichman Publishing Company
"The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook" and just been released and will be available for free March 3rd to March 7th
This book is published digitally on Amazon Kindle and will be available for free during an Amazon Kindle promotion period starting on Friday, March 3, 2017 that will run until Tuesday, March 7, 2017.
This book includes 10 complete meals and has been updated on March 1, 2017. It includes full color pictures for the main entrée and a special Sour Cream Chocolate Cake recipe as a bonus at the end of the book.
"The Complete Meal Gourmet Cookbook, A Primer for the Gourmet Chef is also available in print on Amazon subsidiary CreateSpace at: https://www.createspace.com/
This cookbook is the first edition for a series of full meal cookbooks that will be published in 2017. It is part of the growing library of books for Frederick Fichman Publishing and JournalsCentral dot com.
These books are authored by Frederick Fichman. Mr. Fichman currently has 94 books fiction and non-fiction books published on Amazon and Amazon Create Space.
The Free Amazon Book Promotion can be found at, www.amzn.to/
