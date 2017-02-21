Safeguard Self Storage Expands in New York

Safeguard Self Storage has opened a new facility in the New York market on East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. This is the company's 25th facility in New York and its 72nd nationwide.

-- Safeguard Self Storage is increasing its already very strong presence in the New York market with the East Tremont facility. It has 905 units in 50,750 Rentable Square Feet of storage space. Located about six miles directly south of the company's Wakefield I and Wakefield II facilities in the Bronx, it is exceptionally well located for the 599,000 people who live in the two-mile trade area.Similar to Safeguard's 71 other facilities nationwide, the East Tremont facility is designed with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include heated and air-conditioned storage units, convenient drive-in loading area, computer-controlled access to the building, individual unit door alarms and digital/video recording of the property."Safeguard is excited about this new facility in New York. The company has yet three other properties in various stages of development in New York and five more in Florida" said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage."Safeguard Self Storage has been in the New York market since opening its first self-storage facility in New Hyde Park over 15 years ago in 2001 on New Hyde Park Road. These 25 facilities, located in the Bronx, Queens and Brooklyn in New York City and in Westchester and Nassau Counties just outside the city, provide great name and brand recognition and a critical mass for the company," said Ken Finlay, Executive Vice President of Operations.East Tremont Location:Safeguard opened the East Tremont self-storage facility on February 23rd, 2017.