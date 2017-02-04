Safeguard Self Storage Expands Again in Chicago, IL

Safeguard Self Storage has opened a new facility in the Chicago Area.

-- Safeguard Self Storage has opened another new self-storage facility in the Chicago market at 4534 West North Avenue in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago. This is the company's 15th store in Chicago and its 71st store in the nation and completes a development cycle in Chicago that brought five new Safeguard self-storage facilities to that market. Two facilities opened in Chicago in FY2016, another one in FY2015 and, still one more FY2014.Safeguard Self Storage is increasing its strong presence in the Chicago market with the opening of the Hermosa self-storage facility that has 861 units in 58,400 Rentable Square Feet of storage space. Located about nine miles west/northwest of downtown Chicago, it is well located for the 234,000 people who live in the two-mile trade area around this new facility.Similar to Safeguard's 70 other facilities nationwide, this store is designed with a focus on convenience and customer service. Amenities at this location include heated and air-conditioned spaces, convenient drive-up loading areas, computer-controlled access to the building, individual unit alarm systems and digital/video recording of the property."Safeguard is excited about this fifth addition in the past three years in the Chicago market and feels this facility will be a great addition to its large portfolio there. The company has three more self-storage facilities in New York, and six in Florida that are in various stages of development"said Jim Goonan, Executive Vice President of Development for Safeguard Self Storage."We have been in the Chicago market since opening our first self-storage facility there 17 years ago in the year 2000 on South Wabash Avenue. This opening culminates a 50% expansion of Safeguard's portfolio in Chicago that was started three years ago and is providing the company with great name and brand recognition in the market," said Ken Finlay, Executive Vice President of Operations.